Assassin's Creed Odyssey riceve oggi il suo ultimo aggiornamento
Focalizzato sulla risoluzione di molti bug.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey ha ricevuto oggi l'ultimo aggiornamento per le versioni console e PC, la patch non introduce molto a livello di contenuti, tuttavia si focalizza sulla risoluzione di bug e problemi vari. Di seguito vi riportiamo il patch note completo:
DISCOVERY TOUR: ANCIENT GREECE
- [PC] Removed the HUD preset option from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
- [PC] Removed the unintended update history section from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
- Addressed an issue that caused players to get stuck in world stations under certain conditions.
STORY CREATOR MODE
- Addressed an issue with the calculation of rewards.
- Addressed an issue where the dialogue scene could get blurry when the stage of the dialogue is set to 1v1 close.
THE FATE OF ATLANTIS
- Addressed an issue that reset gathered Isu Knowledge after updating to version 1.5.0.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Isu Beckon quest from appearing.
MAIN GAME
- Addressed an issue in A Godless Blight that prevented players from carrying bodies out of the water if they died and reloaded the save game.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Underworld Pack items to be available in the visual customization section.
"Attraversa rigogliose foreste, isole vulcaniche e vivaci città imbarcandoti in un viaggio ricco di scoperte e incontri in giro per un mondo in guerra plasmato da uomini e dèi. Ogni tua decisione influenzerà lo svolgimento del tuo viaggio. Scopri finali alternativi grazie al nuovo sistema di dialoghi e alle scelte che dovrai compiere. Personalizza la tua nave, l'attrezzatura e abilità speciali per diventare una leggenda. Dimostra le tue abilità in combattimento in battaglie su larga scala tra Atene e Sparta con centinaia di soldati, o manda a picco intere flotte in spettacolari battaglie navali nel Mar Egeo." - recita la descrizione del gioco.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey è disponibile su PC, PS4 ed Xbox One.
Cosa ne pensate? State ancora giocando al titolo Ubisoft?
FONTE: Gamingbolt
Commenti (0)