Assassin's Creed Odyssey riceve oggi il suo ultimo aggiornamento

Focalizzato sulla risoluzione di molti bug.

News di Andrea Di Carlo, Redattore

Assassin's Creed Odyssey ha ricevuto oggi l'ultimo aggiornamento per le versioni console e PC, la patch non introduce molto a livello di contenuti, tuttavia si focalizza sulla risoluzione di bug e problemi vari. Di seguito vi riportiamo il patch note completo:

DISCOVERY TOUR: ANCIENT GREECE

  • [PC] Removed the HUD preset option from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
  • [PC] Removed the unintended update history section from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
  • Addressed an issue that caused players to get stuck in world stations under certain conditions.

STORY CREATOR MODE

  • Addressed an issue with the calculation of rewards.
  • Addressed an issue where the dialogue scene could get blurry when the stage of the dialogue is set to 1v1 close.

THE FATE OF ATLANTIS

  • Addressed an issue that reset gathered Isu Knowledge after updating to version 1.5.0.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Isu Beckon quest from appearing.

MAIN GAME

  • Addressed an issue in A Godless Blight that prevented players from carrying bodies out of the water if they died and reloaded the save game.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Underworld Pack items to be available in the visual customization section.

"Attraversa rigogliose foreste, isole vulcaniche e vivaci città imbarcandoti in un viaggio ricco di scoperte e incontri in giro per un mondo in guerra plasmato da uomini e dèi. Ogni tua decisione influenzerà lo svolgimento del tuo viaggio. Scopri finali alternativi grazie al nuovo sistema di dialoghi e alle scelte che dovrai compiere. Personalizza la tua nave, l'attrezzatura e abilità speciali per diventare una leggenda. Dimostra le tue abilità in combattimento in battaglie su larga scala tra Atene e Sparta con centinaia di soldati, o manda a picco intere flotte in spettacolari battaglie navali nel Mar Egeo." - recita la descrizione del gioco.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey è disponibile su PC, PS4 ed Xbox One.

Cosa ne pensate? State ancora giocando al titolo Ubisoft?

FONTE: Gamingbolt

