Earthworm Jim 4 si mostra in un primo trailer, ma i fan sono rimasti molto delusi

Per niente un ottimo inizio.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Earthworm Jim occupa un posto importante per tutti i fan che l'hanno giocato negli anni '90. La serie è stata messa da parte per molto tempo, ma adesso le cose stanno per cambiare. E' stato annunciato infatti Earthworm Jim 4 è in dirittura d'arrivo sulla console Intellivision Amico come esclusiva a partire dal prossimo anno.

Per celebrare questo annuncio è stato pubblicato il primo trailer, che però non ha entusiasmato per nulla i fan. Il trailer infatti non mostra nessun tipo di gameplay significativo, nemici o altro. Se Earthworm Jim 4 è pensato per ingolosire i fan ad acquistare la console, questo trailer non è di certo un buon inizio.

Ovviamente il mondo di Twitter si è mobilitato, mostrando il proprio malcontento: "Abbiamo aspettato praticamente più di un anno per vedere Jim correre da una parte all'altra dello schermo?" afferma un fan. "Earthworm Jim 4 uscirà esclusivamente su Intellivision Amico che NON comprerò" dichiara un altro. Insomma, la mossa di marketing per pubblicizzare gioco e console non è andata per niente a buon fine.

E voi che ne pensate? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

Fonte: Comicbook

