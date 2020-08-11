Earthworm Jim 4 si mostra in un primo trailer, ma i fan sono rimasti molto delusi

Earthworm Jim occupa un posto importante per tutti i fan che l'hanno giocato negli anni '90. La serie è stata messa da parte per molto tempo, ma adesso le cose stanno per cambiare. E' stato annunciato infatti Earthworm Jim 4 è in dirittura d'arrivo sulla console Intellivision Amico come esclusiva a partire dal prossimo anno.

Per celebrare questo annuncio è stato pubblicato il primo trailer, che però non ha entusiasmato per nulla i fan. Il trailer infatti non mostra nessun tipo di gameplay significativo, nemici o altro. Se Earthworm Jim 4 è pensato per ingolosire i fan ad acquistare la console, questo trailer non è di certo un buon inizio.

Ovviamente il mondo di Twitter si è mobilitato, mostrando il proprio malcontento: "Abbiamo aspettato praticamente più di un anno per vedere Jim correre da una parte all'altra dello schermo?" afferma un fan. "Earthworm Jim 4 uscirà esclusivamente su Intellivision Amico che NON comprerò" dichiara un altro. Insomma, la mossa di marketing per pubblicizzare gioco e console non è andata per niente a buon fine.

I'm a huge Earthworm Jim fan. I even once held a WR for speed running it.



So... we've been waiting for well over a year to see him... run to the side of the screen?



I like the look... But is this really all you've got? Oof. — madmankevin (@madmankevin_) August 11, 2020

Looks like the leaks were right... Earthworm Jim 4 is an Auto-Runner!



So disappointed.https://t.co/uHibsUbeAR — Kyle Medlock (@Kyle2268) August 10, 2020

I gotta say, I don't understand all of the hype for this, not shitting on it but there's literally nothing in this trailer. That's certainly Earthworm Jim and I guess he can move left and right. ???? https://t.co/eTlhsF1HxA — FumeiCom (@FumeiCom) August 6, 2020

It's funny with the new Earthworm Jim game, 11 year old me would have freaked out at it, but now... I can care less. lmao — Lee (@MagicalPtolemy) August 10, 2020

E voi che ne pensate? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

Fonte: Comicbook