Hades è il gioco dell'anno dei Game Developers Choice Awards battendo The Last of Us Parte 2 e grandi AAA

Un altro importante premio per il titolo di Supergiant. 

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Il dungeon crawler roguelike di Supergiant Games, Hades, ha ottenuto il massimo riconoscimento alla 21esima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, che ha celebrato i titoli più eccezionali e innovativi dell'anno scorso e si è svolta durante un evento completamente digitale.

Il premio per il miglior debutto è andato a Kinetic Games per l'horror indie Phasmophobia, mentre il premio per la migliore narrativa è stato assegnato a Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Part II. Hades ha vinto il premio per il miglior design e audio.

L'epopea samurai di Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima, ha vinto il premio del pubblico e il Best Visual Art Award. Tom Fulp, il co-fondatore della società di sviluppo di videogiochi The Behemoth e fondatore del sito web Newgrounds, ha ricevuto il Pioneer Award.

Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori (in grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi che si sono aggiudicati i vari premi):

BEST AUDIO

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST DEBUT

  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
  • Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)
  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

BEST DESIGN

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

INNOVATION AWARD

  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)
  • If Found ... (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST VISUAL ART

  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
  • Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)
  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fonte: Hollywoodreporter.

