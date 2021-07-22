Hades è il gioco dell'anno dei Game Developers Choice Awards battendo The Last of Us Parte 2 e grandi AAA

Il dungeon crawler roguelike di Supergiant Games, Hades, ha ottenuto il massimo riconoscimento alla 21esima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, che ha celebrato i titoli più eccezionali e innovativi dell'anno scorso e si è svolta durante un evento completamente digitale.

Il premio per il miglior debutto è andato a Kinetic Games per l'horror indie Phasmophobia, mentre il premio per la migliore narrativa è stato assegnato a Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Part II. Hades ha vinto il premio per il miglior design e audio.

L'epopea samurai di Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima, ha vinto il premio del pubblico e il Best Visual Art Award. Tom Fulp, il co-fondatore della società di sviluppo di videogiochi The Behemoth e fondatore del sito web Newgrounds, ha ricevuto il Pioneer Award.

Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori (in grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi che si sono aggiudicati i vari premi):

BEST AUDIO

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST DEBUT

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

BEST DESIGN

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

INNOVATION AWARD

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found ... (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

BEST NARRATIVE

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST VISUAL ART

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fonte: Hollywoodreporter.