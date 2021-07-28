Nintendo Direct, potenziale data del prossimo evento che sarà focalizzato su Metroid Dread per un insider

Non solo ma ci saranno anche altri giochi.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 28 luglio 2021

A quanto pare, se vogliamo credere ad alcuni rumor, il prossimo Nintendo Direct si terrà a settembre. L'insider SamusHunter2 che risulta essere abbastanza affidabile riguardo i leak su Nintendo, lo ha confermato su Twitter.

Questa nuova presentazione dovrebbe arrivare a settembre: il leaker afferma che Nintendo Direct dovrebbe svolgersi all'incirca nello stesso periodo di lancio di WarioWare: Get It Together, la cui uscita è fissata per il 14 settembre. Inoltre, anche se il leaker stesso non può dire con certezza quali giochi verranno presentati, ha dichiarato che molto probabilmente il focus sarà su Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread è stato svelato a giugno durante il Nintendo Direct legato all'E3 2021 e si tratta di un nuovo tiolo Metroid in 2D. Il lancio del gioco è previsto entro la fine dell'anno, l'8 ottobre. Un altro gioco che potrebbe essere mostrato durante questo Direct potrebbe essere Mario Party Superstars che riporterà le mappe classiche della serie leggendaria.

Se state pensando ad un reveal del sequel The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild o Splatoon 3 durante l'evento, il leaker afferma che non ha sentito nulla riguardo questi due titoli e vale lo stesso per Bayonetta 3. Per adesso comunque prendete questa notizia come semplice rumor, dato che non ci sono conferme.

Fonte: GamesRadar

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Metroid Dread

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

CRASHiversario! Crash Bandicoot festeggia 25 anni con due grandi bundle

1000 di questi giorni da peramele.

2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart 'oltre' la difficoltà: 'I giochi non devono essere difficili per piacere'

Cambio di paradigma.

15

Mega Man nel Giappone feudale è una piccola opera d'arte

Lo vogliamo ora.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights ha una data di uscita per PS4 ed è una perla da non perdere

Metroidvania mon amour.

Crowsworn: il metroidvania tra Bloodborne, DMC e Hollow Knight è un successo su Kickstarter in sole 3 ore

E c'è anche un nuovo trailer.

2

Articoli correlati...

Planet of Lana è un delizioso puzzle platform annunciato durante il Summer Game Fest

Ecco il suo primo trailer.

1

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - recensione

Arriva Rivet!

70

Sonic Collection avvistata in rete!

SEGA vuole celebrare l'amato porcospino blu.

1

Flashback 2 è realtà! Microids annuncia ufficialmente il sequel dell'iconico classico per Amiga

Conrad B. Hart torna con nuove avventure.

3

Earthblade è il nuovo videogioco dei creatori dell'incredibile Celeste

Extremely OK Games annuncia il suo nuovo progetto.

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza