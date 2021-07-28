Nintendo Direct, potenziale data del prossimo evento che sarà focalizzato su Metroid Dread per un insider

A quanto pare, se vogliamo credere ad alcuni rumor, il prossimo Nintendo Direct si terrà a settembre. L'insider SamusHunter2 che risulta essere abbastanza affidabile riguardo i leak su Nintendo, lo ha confermato su Twitter.

Questa nuova presentazione dovrebbe arrivare a settembre: il leaker afferma che Nintendo Direct dovrebbe svolgersi all'incirca nello stesso periodo di lancio di WarioWare: Get It Together, la cui uscita è fissata per il 14 settembre. Inoltre, anche se il leaker stesso non può dire con certezza quali giochi verranno presentati, ha dichiarato che molto probabilmente il focus sarà su Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread è stato svelato a giugno durante il Nintendo Direct legato all'E3 2021 e si tratta di un nuovo tiolo Metroid in 2D. Il lancio del gioco è previsto entro la fine dell'anno, l'8 ottobre. Un altro gioco che potrebbe essere mostrato durante questo Direct potrebbe essere Mario Party Superstars che riporterà le mappe classiche della serie leggendaria.

in fact I still have nothing in hand it's too early, but crossing some data I can tell you things that I see very likely. Surely the focus game will be Metroid Dread, while Advance Wars and Mario Party will have sections dedicated to some new features. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) July 27, 2021

If plans for Splatoon 3 don't change, marketing for the title should begin around that time.

I doubt in news about the Zelda BotW sequel, other than a small notice that we'll see it in a few months.

As new announcements a Kirby project is very likely. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) July 27, 2021

Bayonetta 3, which I've already mentioned, should also be in a similar situation.

There are other titles well underway as well, but those are planned at a generic 2022 or later.

I repeat, at the moment the new announcements are my guess from some of the data in my possession... — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) July 27, 2021

Se state pensando ad un reveal del sequel The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild o Splatoon 3 durante l'evento, il leaker afferma che non ha sentito nulla riguardo questi due titoli e vale lo stesso per Bayonetta 3. Per adesso comunque prendete questa notizia come semplice rumor, dato che non ci sono conferme.

Fonte: GamesRadar