Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard in un nuovo leak tra 24 mappe, il meteo dinamico e non solo

Stando a quanto condiviso da un noto leaker, Call of Duty Vanguard potrebbe includere al lancio 24 mappe e un meteo dinamico.

Le ultime informazioni sul prossimo sparatutto provengono dal leaker Tom Henderson che, in passato, si è rivelato affidabile.

Secondo Henderson, Call of Duty Vanguard avrà un meteo dinamico nelle mappe multiplayer, 24 mappe al lancio per tutte le modalità e sarà "storicamente accurato".

Oltre a questo, sembra che Treyarch guiderà nuovamente lo sviluppo della modalità Zombie.

Call of Duty 2021 / Vanguard new rumor roundup:



- Dynamic weather multiplayer maps.

- 24 launch maps across all modes.

- "Historically accurate."

- Treyarch will be leading Zombies for a second consecutive year.



(Via @_Tom_Henderson_, @TheGhostOfHope) pic.twitter.com/1zMiURwMlK — Okami Gaming (@Okami13_) August 11, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Recentemente, rumor affermavano che Call of Duty Vanguard sarà rivelato il 19 agosto, quindi tra pochi giorni dovremmo scoprire se il prossimo COD includerà le caratteristiche elencate da Tom Henderson.

Fonte: Twitter.