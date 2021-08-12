Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard in un nuovo leak tra 24 mappe, il meteo dinamico e non solo

Il reveal sarebbe imminente.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 12 agosto 2021

Stando a quanto condiviso da un noto leaker, Call of Duty Vanguard potrebbe includere al lancio 24 mappe e un meteo dinamico.

Le ultime informazioni sul prossimo sparatutto provengono dal leaker Tom Henderson che, in passato, si è rivelato affidabile.

Secondo Henderson, Call of Duty Vanguard avrà un meteo dinamico nelle mappe multiplayer, 24 mappe al lancio per tutte le modalità e sarà "storicamente accurato".

Oltre a questo, sembra che Treyarch guiderà nuovamente lo sviluppo della modalità Zombie.

Recentemente, rumor affermavano che Call of Duty Vanguard sarà rivelato il 19 agosto, quindi tra pochi giorni dovremmo scoprire se il prossimo COD includerà le caratteristiche elencate da Tom Henderson.

Fonte: Twitter.

