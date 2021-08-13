Age of Empires: Xbox e TiMi Studios di Tencent uniscono le forze per un gioco mobile

Dovrebbe chiamarsi "Return to Empire".

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 13 agosto 2021

Microsoft sembra voglia investire molto nell'IP di Age of Empires. Oltre a dare una sorta di modernità ai giochi del passato, Xbox a quanto pare sta portando il franchise anche sui dispositivi mobile.

L'analista senior di Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad attraverso Twitter ha dichiarato che Tencent avrebbe recentemente annunciato che TiMi Studios (lo sviluppatore di Call of Duty Mobile e Pokémon Unite), sta lavorando assieme a Microsoft su un nuovo gioco della serie, questa volta per smartphone. Il gioco apparentemente si chiama "Return to Empire" ed attualmente il lancio è previsto solo in Cina.

Non si sa ancora se e quando arriverà anche nel mercato occidentale o se si tratta di un modello free-to-play che avrà al suo interno microtransazioni, ma Age of Empires sembra un franchise che potrebbe adattarsi allo spazio mobile. E' stato inoltre pubblicato un trailer (in cinese) che mostra spezzoni di questo nuovo titolo.

Vi ricordiamo intanto che Age of Empires IV verrà lanciato su PC questo ottobre.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Age of Empires

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Frostpunk 2 è il ritorno dello spietato futuro glaciale dei creatori di This War of Mine

11 Bit Studios ci accompagna 30 anni dopo il primo Frostpunk.

The Wandering Village su Xbox: il city builder sul dorso di una tartaruga gigante ha un nuovo trailer

Il curioso gestionale arriverà anche su Xbox Game Preview.

Humankind uscirà su Xbox Game Pass per PC al day one

Lo strategico disponibile per tutti gli abbonati.

1

Marvel XCOM 'ci farà creare i nostri supereroi ma i grandi eroi Marvel non ci saranno'

Nuove voci su un progetto molto interessante.

Hearthstone: Uniti a Roccavento è finalmente disponibile

Scopriamo i contenuti dell'espansione.

Articoli correlati...

Frostpunk 2 è il ritorno dello spietato futuro glaciale dei creatori di This War of Mine

11 Bit Studios ci accompagna 30 anni dopo il primo Frostpunk.

Articolo | Company of Heroes 3 - prova

Il grande ritorno di un RTS leggendario.

Articolo | Total War: Warhammer III - prova

Una tranquilla escursione nel Regno del Caos.

Gord è un nuovo gioco dark fantasy tra avventura, survival e strategia da un ex CD Projekt RED. Trailer e dettagli

Ispirato alla mitologia slava.

3

Total War Warhammer 2 incontra...Henry Cavill

L'interprete di Geralt e Superman è protagonista dell'ultimo DLC.

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza