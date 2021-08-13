Age of Empires: Xbox e TiMi Studios di Tencent uniscono le forze per un gioco mobile

Microsoft sembra voglia investire molto nell'IP di Age of Empires. Oltre a dare una sorta di modernità ai giochi del passato, Xbox a quanto pare sta portando il franchise anche sui dispositivi mobile.

L'analista senior di Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad attraverso Twitter ha dichiarato che Tencent avrebbe recentemente annunciato che TiMi Studios (lo sviluppatore di Call of Duty Mobile e Pokémon Unite), sta lavorando assieme a Microsoft su un nuovo gioco della serie, questa volta per smartphone. Il gioco apparentemente si chiama "Return to Empire" ed attualmente il lancio è previsto solo in Cina.

Non si sa ancora se e quando arriverà anche nel mercato occidentale o se si tratta di un modello free-to-play che avrà al suo interno microtransazioni, ma Age of Empires sembra un franchise che potrebbe adattarsi allo spazio mobile. E' stato inoltre pubblicato un trailer (in cinese) che mostra spezzoni di questo nuovo titolo.

Vi ricordiamo intanto che Age of Empires IV verrà lanciato su PC questo ottobre.