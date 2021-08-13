Namco Funscape addio alla storica sala giochi di Londra che chiude dopo 25 anni

La sala giochi londinese Namco Funscape ha chiuso i battenti dopo venticinque anni. Ciò è stato confermato tramite la pagina Facebook ufficiale.

Sebbene Bandai Namco abbia altre sei sale giochi Funscape in Inghilterra, la struttura della County Hall era nota per essere la più grande, con tre sale tra cui una sala VR che aveva anche alcune copie del raro Mario Kart VR. "Siamo addolorati per aver chiuso il nostro sito di riferimento che da 25 anni intrattiene famiglie, amici e gruppi aziendali di tutto il mondo", si legge in un post sulla pagina Facebook del locale. "Non vediamo l'ora di vederti presto in un'altra sede di Namco e ti ringraziamo per i fantastici ricordi!"

Secondo quanto riportato, la sala giochi è stata costretta a lasciare il sito a causa della riqualificazione da parte di County Hall, al contrario di quanto si era detto, associando la chiusura alla pandemia. In molti attraverso Twitter hanno ricordato i bei tempi passati dentro la sala giochi.

NAMCO Funscape London arcade has permanently closed today, 25 years after its initial opening.



It recent years it became a shadow of its former self and a crass tourist trap, but still sad to see it closing its doors. I made many good memories there ? pic.twitter.com/YKsPSNiefV — Namer Merli (@AmetDj) August 12, 2021

Unfortunately I was too busy to not have enough time to visit Namco Funscape before it closed down.



It is a real shame this arcade is now closed forever. I have made many memories from this place.



Plus for it being London it was an easy arcade I could go to which was neat. pic.twitter.com/prbVeLnfv4 — PixelSquid ? (@PixelSquid_) August 13, 2021

RIP namco funscape country hall today, one of the last of the big central london arcades and operational for 25 years - they sure as hell aren't announcing it officially still, so have a thread of old + new pics in the meantime pic.twitter.com/ogkuXaamKf — ted (@ted80808) August 12, 2021

Namco Funscape being closed feels really surreal. It was one of the first arcades I visited when I first moved to London, and even though it's over crowded and kinda over priced I still have nostalgia for it https://t.co/RwxlbYLkN3 — ?Sophie/Cookie?????? (@Cookie__Sophie) August 12, 2021

Un'altra leggendaria sala giochi a Tokyo ha chiuso recentemente, SEGA Ikebukuro GiGO.

