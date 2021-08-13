Namco Funscape addio alla storica sala giochi di Londra che chiude dopo 25 anni

Una chiusura che lascia il segno.

Aggiornato il 13 agosto 2021

La sala giochi londinese Namco Funscape ha chiuso i battenti dopo venticinque anni. Ciò è stato confermato tramite la pagina Facebook ufficiale.

Sebbene Bandai Namco abbia altre sei sale giochi Funscape in Inghilterra, la struttura della County Hall era nota per essere la più grande, con tre sale tra cui una sala VR che aveva anche alcune copie del raro Mario Kart VR. "Siamo addolorati per aver chiuso il nostro sito di riferimento che da 25 anni intrattiene famiglie, amici e gruppi aziendali di tutto il mondo", si legge in un post sulla pagina Facebook del locale. "Non vediamo l'ora di vederti presto in un'altra sede di Namco e ti ringraziamo per i fantastici ricordi!"

Secondo quanto riportato, la sala giochi è stata costretta a lasciare il sito a causa della riqualificazione da parte di County Hall, al contrario di quanto si era detto, associando la chiusura alla pandemia. In molti attraverso Twitter hanno ricordato i bei tempi passati dentro la sala giochi.

Un'altra leggendaria sala giochi a Tokyo ha chiuso recentemente, SEGA Ikebukuro GiGO.

Fonte: Eurogamer

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

