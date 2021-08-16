Battlefield 2042 gira meglio su Xbox Series X/S che su PC! Il test tecnico starebbe stupendo

Il primo test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 è ora disponibile per pochi utenti selezionati invitati a giocare.

Tom Henderson, il famoso leaker che ha condiviso correttamente le informazioni sulla modalità Battlefield Portal prima della presentazione ufficiale, ha dichiarato su Twitter che la versione Xbox Series X/S di questo test è "molto più fluida" rispetto alla versione PC.

Ovviamente, questa è solo una delle prime versioni del gioco e l'esperienza su PC varia sempre a seconda della vostra configurazione; come promemoria, la versione finale del titolo supporterà NVIDIA DLSS e NVIDIA Reflex su PC.

Getting reports that the Xbox version of the #BATTLEFIELD2042 tech test is much smoother than the PC version. pic.twitter.com/HHhdIA0clt — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Il test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 avrebbe dovuto svolgersi anche su PlayStation 5, ma un problema ha impedito agli utenti PS5 di partecipare durante questo fine settimana.

|2| We've been testing our builds in the background on console ahead of the Cross[lay testing this weekend.



We've already identified a Critical issue with our submitted build on PlayStation 5 and have notified folks that we will not be testing on PlayStation 5 this weekend. — Freeman ???? (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Battlefield 2042 sarà giocabile prima del lancio del 22 ottobre a settembre, tramite l'imminente test open beta.

Fonte: Wccftech.