Battlefield 2042 gira meglio su Xbox Series X/S che su PC! Il test tecnico starebbe stupendo
La testimonianza di un leaker.
Il primo test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 è ora disponibile per pochi utenti selezionati invitati a giocare.
Tom Henderson, il famoso leaker che ha condiviso correttamente le informazioni sulla modalità Battlefield Portal prima della presentazione ufficiale, ha dichiarato su Twitter che la versione Xbox Series X/S di questo test è "molto più fluida" rispetto alla versione PC.
Ovviamente, questa è solo una delle prime versioni del gioco e l'esperienza su PC varia sempre a seconda della vostra configurazione; come promemoria, la versione finale del titolo supporterà NVIDIA DLSS e NVIDIA Reflex su PC.
Getting reports that the Xbox version of the #BATTLEFIELD2042 tech test is much smoother than the PC version. pic.twitter.com/HHhdIA0clt— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 14, 2021
Il test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 avrebbe dovuto svolgersi anche su PlayStation 5, ma un problema ha impedito agli utenti PS5 di partecipare durante questo fine settimana.
|2| We've been testing our builds in the background on console ahead of the Cross[lay testing this weekend.— Freeman ???? (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021
We've already identified a Critical issue with our submitted build on PlayStation 5 and have notified folks that we will not be testing on PlayStation 5 this weekend.
Battlefield 2042 sarà giocabile prima del lancio del 22 ottobre a settembre, tramite l'imminente test open beta.
Fonte: Wccftech.
