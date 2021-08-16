Battlefield 2042 gira meglio su Xbox Series X/S che su PC! Il test tecnico starebbe stupendo

La testimonianza di un leaker.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 16 agosto 2021

Il primo test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 è ora disponibile per pochi utenti selezionati invitati a giocare.

Tom Henderson, il famoso leaker che ha condiviso correttamente le informazioni sulla modalità Battlefield Portal prima della presentazione ufficiale, ha dichiarato su Twitter che la versione Xbox Series X/S di questo test è "molto più fluida" rispetto alla versione PC.

Ovviamente, questa è solo una delle prime versioni del gioco e l'esperienza su PC varia sempre a seconda della vostra configurazione; come promemoria, la versione finale del titolo supporterà NVIDIA DLSS e NVIDIA Reflex su PC.

Il test tecnico di Battlefield 2042 avrebbe dovuto svolgersi anche su PlayStation 5, ma un problema ha impedito agli utenti PS5 di partecipare durante questo fine settimana.

Battlefield 2042 sarà giocabile prima del lancio del 22 ottobre a settembre, tramite l'imminente test open beta.

Fonte: Wccftech.

