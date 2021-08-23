Gamescom Award 2021: Elden Ring fa incetta di nomination!

Ecco l'elenco di tutti i candidati al Gamescom Award 2021.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 23 agosto 2021

La Gamescom 2021 si svolge questa settimana e sarà un evento totalmente online. Come accaduto per l'E3 2021, anche questa volta si terranno i Gamescom Award dove si premieranno diversi giochi: tuttavia sappiamo già le nomination e tra i vari titoli presenti, Elden Ring è il gioco più nominato. Diamo uno sguardo alle nomination che verranno premiate durante l'Opening Night Live il 25 agosto 2021 dalle 20:00.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Invece, tra il 26 e il 27 agosto, verranno premiati i seguenti giochi nelle altre categorie.

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
  • Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

  • Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
  • Inua, Arte France
  • Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Encased, Koch Media
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
  • Gioco non ancora annunciato

Best Sports Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Riders Republic , Ubisoft
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
  • Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
  • Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

  • Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

Best Announcement

  • Tutti gli annunci, premiere e trailer durante la Gamescom: Opening Night Live sono candidati.

Best Lineup

  • Tutti i partner Gamescom sono canditati.

Best of Gamescom

  • Tutti i vincitori delle precedenti categorie sono candidati.

Best Trailer

  • Tutti i trailer mostrati durante l'Opening Night Live sono candidati.

Fonte: Gamasutra

