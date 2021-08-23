Gamescom Award 2021: Elden Ring fa incetta di nomination!
Ecco l'elenco di tutti i candidati al Gamescom Award 2021.
La Gamescom 2021 si svolge questa settimana e sarà un evento totalmente online. Come accaduto per l'E3 2021, anche questa volta si terranno i Gamescom Award dove si premieranno diversi giochi: tuttavia sappiamo già le nomination e tra i vari titoli presenti, Elden Ring è il gioco più nominato. Diamo uno sguardo alle nomination che verranno premiate durante l'Opening Night Live il 25 agosto 2021 dalle 20:00.
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Invece, tra il 26 e il 27 agosto, verranno premiati i seguenti giochi nelle altre categorie.
Best Action Adventure Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
Best Indie Game
- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
- Inua, Arte France
- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Encased, Koch Media
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
- Gioco non ancora annunciato
Best Sports Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Riders Republic , Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Most Original Game
- Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
Best Announcement
- Tutti gli annunci, premiere e trailer durante la Gamescom: Opening Night Live sono candidati.
Best Lineup
- Tutti i partner Gamescom sono canditati.
Best of Gamescom
- Tutti i vincitori delle precedenti categorie sono candidati.
Best Trailer
- Tutti i trailer mostrati durante l'Opening Night Live sono candidati.
Fonte: Gamasutra
Commenti (0)