Deus Ex: Human Revolution e Deus Ex: Mankind Divided festeggiano il 10° e 5° anniversario con tweet e video

Buon compleanno ai due capitoli della serie Deus Ex e ad Adam Jensen!

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 24 agosto 2021

Deus Ex Human Revolution e Mankind Divided hanno compiuto 10 e 5 anni, e per l'occasione l'account Twitter ufficiale ha deciso di celebrare le due importanti ricorrenze.

Deus Ex Human Revolution è stato lanciato il 23 agosto 2011 su PC, PS3 e Xbox 360, mentre Deus Ex Mankind Divided il 23 agosto 2016 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

Oltre al tweet ufficiale, Jonathan Cooper, animatore su Human Revolution, ha pubblicato alcuni video che risalgono alle prime fasi dello sviluppo del gioco.

Nei filmati vengono mostrate alcune delle feature in fase di prototipazione, come meccaniche stealth con visione a raggi X, l'esecuzione multipla dei nemici o l'hacking. In queste fasi iniziali dello sviluppo era presente addirittura Lara Croft, dato che il team aveva accesso all'engine di Tomb Raider Legend usato per Deus Ex Human Revolution.

In seguito al tweet ufficiale, numerosi fan hanno chiesto a gran voce il ritorno della serie ma, a quanto pare, per ora non è previsto un nuovo Deus Ex, salvo sorprese.

Fonte: Twitter.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Giochi trattati in questo articolo

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Battlefield 2042 non è ancora uscito ma c'è già un sito che vende cheat

Come rovinare Battlefield 2042 ancora prima che esca.

6

Call of Duty Vanguard addirittura a 120 fps su PS5 per un leak

Un Call of Duty Vanguard che sfrutterà la next-gen di Sony?

Destiny 2 in una marea di leak tra crossover con Halo, l'espansione 'La Regina dei Sussurri' e molto altro

Tante indiscrezioni sul futuro di Destiny 2.

Epic Games Store ha guadagnato $14 milioni in un solo giorno grazie a Borderlands 3 in esclusiva

L'accordo di Epic per Borderlands 3 è stato un successo.

1

Gamescom Opening Night Live ha un trailer con Far Cry 6, Death Stranding Director's Cut e molti altri giochi

Tanti giochi alla Gamescom.

Articoli correlati...

Articolo | Call of Duty: Vanguard - anteprima

Sledgehammer Games ci riporta nella Seconda Guerra Mondiale con Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Articolo | Halo Infinite: analisi della prima Tech Preview - prova

Tempi duri per essere un Bot.

5

Articolo | Battlefield 2042: tutti i dettagli sulla nuova, incredibile modalità Battlefield Portal - anteprima

Un modo del tutto nuovo di vivere il passato ed il presente della serie Battlefield.

Halo Infinite in un'immagine comparativa tra la famigerata versione del 2020 e quella attuale

Ora va meglio?

22

Resistance 4 cancellato? Sony sarebbe stata preoccupata per i troppi giochi post-apocalittici

Il progetto esisteva eccome secondo un rumor.

7

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza