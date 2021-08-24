Deus Ex: Human Revolution e Deus Ex: Mankind Divided festeggiano il 10° e 5° anniversario con tweet e video

Deus Ex Human Revolution e Mankind Divided hanno compiuto 10 e 5 anni, e per l'occasione l'account Twitter ufficiale ha deciso di celebrare le due importanti ricorrenze.

Deus Ex Human Revolution è stato lanciato il 23 agosto 2011 su PC, PS3 e Xbox 360, mentre Deus Ex Mankind Divided il 23 agosto 2016 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

Oltre al tweet ufficiale, Jonathan Cooper, animatore su Human Revolution, ha pubblicato alcuni video che risalgono alle prime fasi dello sviluppo del gioco.

Nei filmati vengono mostrate alcune delle feature in fase di prototipazione, come meccaniche stealth con visione a raggi X, l'esecuzione multipla dei nemici o l'hacking. In queste fasi iniziali dello sviluppo era presente addirittura Lara Croft, dato che il team aveva accesso all'engine di Tomb Raider Legend usato per Deus Ex Human Revolution.

Happy 10th anniversary to Human Revolution and 5th anniversary to Mankind Divided! #DeusEx



Thank you all for your support throughout the years ?? pic.twitter.com/fZ72fLP2nw — Deus Ex (@DeusEx) August 23, 2021

Another that worked out was the Claymore, (later re-named Typhoon), for when the player was surrounded by enemies. The shipping version had a much more impressive pose but the effects remained. pic.twitter.com/r5fR7Ed26z — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) August 23, 2021

We hadn't yet hit on the concealed arm blades but knew we wanted multi-person take-downs. The camera swings pretty wildly but this was an initial stab at that. pic.twitter.com/1eF1MNpGmZ — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) August 23, 2021

And last of all, dialogue. We knew we wanted first-person conversations, but it changed to more of a battle gameplay as the example here is too contrived. Lara was never in Deus Ex, we just had access to all the Tomb Raider: Legend files as we used the same engine. pic.twitter.com/mNZEFaSpcE — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) August 23, 2021

In seguito al tweet ufficiale, numerosi fan hanno chiesto a gran voce il ritorno della serie ma, a quanto pare, per ora non è previsto un nuovo Deus Ex, salvo sorprese.

Fonte: Twitter.