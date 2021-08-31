Videogiochi e crunch: il problema è la 'mentalità del martire' per una sviluppatrice di Obsidian

L'industria dei videogiochi vista con gli occhi di una veterana.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Del crunch se n'è parlato moltissimo in questo periodo: ci sono diversi studi che, per poter riuscire a pubblicare un gioco e rimanere in linea con le scadenze, obbligano gli sviluppatori ad aumentare le ore di lavoro, spesso senza pagare gli straordinari. In una recente intervista, Naughty Dog ha spiegato come il fatto di creare un sindacato per regolamentare il lavoro extra e tutelare gli sviluppatori sia in qualche modo controproducente, in quanto va a influenzare anche il comportamento di quei dipendenti che magari, per scelta, decidono di fermarsi qualche ora in più per lavorare al progetto.

Carrie Patel, Game Director e Narrative Designer di Obsidian, ha detto la sua riguardo il crunch, soffermandosi soprattutto sulla figura dello sviluppatore che decide di sua spontanea volontà di fare del lavoro extra chiamandolo "martire". Patel afferma che "Il problema degli sviluppatori 'appassionati' che 'scelgono' il crunch è che fanno fare lavoro extra anche agli altri reparti. Questo stabilisce una mentalità da martire che può essere tossica per la collaborazione e la comunicazione di gruppo".

Il "martire" altri non è che una persona che è disposto a fare del lavoro extra pur di portare a termine il suo progetto: tuttavia questa "passione" influenza anche il lavoro di altri che dovranno a loro volta lavorare più ore per realizzare le varie parti del gioco (illuminazione, narrativa, combat system e così via). Ma spesso ci sono problemi tra i vari settori, eventi che possono influenzare il gioco e alcuni dei dipendenti che non vogliono fare lavoro extra.

Come dice Patel, si instaura così un ambiente "tossico" tra il martire e gli altri sviluppatori: "I martiri vedono il resto della squadra meno impegnato e diventano più riservati riguardo al loro lavoro. Altri sviluppano sfiducia o risentimento per i martiri". Non solo, ma questo comportamento porta anche ad una svalutazione del lavoro degli altri reparti. Tutto questo in sostanza va ad inficiare sul prodotto finale che potrebbe risultare poco curato.

Patel poi conclude con un'amara verità: "Gli sviluppatori scelgono il crunch? Molti di loro lo fanno non perché sono appassionati, ma perché hanno paura. Hanno bisogno che il gioco venga finito in tempo e di qualità, e si preoccupano che se non lo fanno, il loro lavoro potrebbe essere a rischio. Come director, è molto, molto facile interpretarlo come una passione, perché ovviamente è quello che la gente vuole che tu veda".

