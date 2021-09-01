Death Stranding Director's Cut probabilmente riceverà il suo ultimo trailer la settimana prossima

Il director di Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, ha trascorso molto tempo a lavorare sul trailer di gioco per Death Stranding Director's Cut, che è stato mostrato di recente alla Gamescom Opening Night Live. In questo modo i fan hanno potuto dare uno sguardo piuttosto ampio su tutto ciò che sarà presente nella prossima versione del gioco su PS5 e, prima del suo imminente lancio alla fine di questo nuovo mese, riceverà anche un terzo (e ultimo) trailer.

Kojima ha recentemente utilizzato Twitter per confermare che ha finito di lavorare al trailer finale di Death Stranding Director's Cut e che ora è ufficialmente "fuori dalle sue mani". Kojima dice che il trailer uscirà probabilmente alla fine della prossima settimana, quindi non ci resta che aspettare. Bisognerà vedere se ci sono dettagli significativi che devono ancora essere rivelati e potrebbero essere mostrati nel prossimo trailer.

Sappiamo inoltre che di recente, l'attore Norman Reedus - che interpreta il protagonista di Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges - ha affermato che sono in corso trattative per un sequel di Death Stranding. Per adesso non ci sono conferme, pertanto non ci resta che attendere eventuali annunci in futuro.

Final trailer for "Death Stranding Director's Cut".

Thank you for your patience. It's already delivered, out of my hands, and I'm checking it now. It will probably be released in the latter half of next week. Please wait a little longer.

?????????????? pic.twitter.com/w9DFPsLCiS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 1, 2021

Vi ricordiamo che Death Stranding Director's Cut sarà disponibile solo su PlayStation 5 e arriverà il 24 settembre.

Fonte: Wcfftech