Xbox Game Pass: The Artful Escape e Final Fantasy XIII tra i giochi di settembre

Come ogni mese, Microsoft si affretta ad annunciare le celebri nuove aggiunte al catalogo Xbox Game Pass, sia per Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC e, naturalmente, Cloud Gaming, meglio conosciuto da tutti come xCloud. È tempo di lasciarsi alle spalle l'estate e anche se è stato estremamente divertente con aggiunte recenti come Psychonauts 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator o The Ascent.

Alcuni dei giochi sapevamo sarebbero arrivati all'interno del servizio in abbonamento, mentre altri sono delle vere e proprie sorprese. Ad ogni modo, qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo all'elenco dei giochi che arriveranno entro pochi giorni.

Craftopia (Game Preview) - Console, PC e xCloud - 2 settembre

Final Fantasy XIII - Console e PC - 2 settembre

Signs of the Sojourner - Console, PC e xCloud - 2 settembre

Surgeon Simulator 2 - Console, PC e xCloud - 2 settembre

Clown Trick - Console e PC - 7 settembre

Breathedge - Console, PC e xCloud - 9 settembre

Nuclear Throne - Console e PC - 9 settembre

The Artful Escape - Console e PC - 9 settembre

Come sempre, altri giochi lasceranno Xbox Game Pass: tra questi troviamo appunto Red Dead Online. Altri giochi che verranno rimossi il 15 settembre sono:

Company of Heroes 2 (PC)

Disgaea 4 (PC)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console, e PC)

Hotshot Racing (Cloud e Console)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Cloud, Console, e PC)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud e Console)

