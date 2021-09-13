God of War Ragnarok tra nuove Valchirie e Einherjar tanti nuovi personaggi e nemici per Kratos e Atreus

Durante il PlayStation Showcase che si è tenuto la settimana scorsa, Sony Santa Monica ha mostrato il primo trailer gameplay per God of War Ragnarok, il sequel tanto atteso dai giocatori.

Il video ci ha consentito di dare uno sguardo più da vicino a diverse divinità norrene che faranno parte del gioco, tra cui Thor, già criticato dai fan per la sua prestanza fisica, e Tyr, giusto per citarne un paio. Ma non finisce qui: il cast del nuovo capitolo con protagonista Kratos si sta pian piano rivelando sui social.

Tra questi troviamo Erica Lindbeck ed Evanne Elizabeth Friedmann che hanno rivelato di interpretare due Valchirie, Hrist e Gna. Inoltre, anche Laura Stahl, Anna Brisbin e Aaron Phillips hanno confermato di essere i doppiatori degli Einherjar, guerrieri deceduti portati nel Valhalla che si prepareranno a combattere per Odino quando arriverà il Ragnarok.

I'll be joining the cast of God of War Ragnarök as Hrist :)#GodOfWarRagnarok https://t.co/usjaVXCx41 — Erica Lindbeck (@ericalindbeck) September 10, 2021

AHHHHH. Dear friends: It is my pleasure to announce that I will be a part of the cast of God of War: Ragnarok coming out in 2022. You can catch me as Valkyrie, Gna. And my god, thank you to those who welcomed me into this dream of a game. #GodofWarRagnorok pic.twitter.com/Ix95cmezKH — Evanne Elizabeth Friedmann (@EvanneElizabeth) September 11, 2021

Excited to join the cast of God of War Ragnarök as ?Einherjar.?



Can?t wait for y?all to experience this game! ??#GodOfWarRagnarok https://t.co/xMGYHgZodQ — Laura Stahl? (@laura_stahl) September 10, 2021

Can?t believe I get to say this?



I?ll be joining the cast of God of War Ragnarök as an Einherjar. ?



Check out the reveal trailer below as I attempt to calm myself down from all this hype.



Thank you @SonySantaMonica and @CESDTalent! ?#GodOfWarRagnarok #PlayStationShowcase https://t.co/4nBGx4e1K8 — Anna Brisbin? (@BrizzyVoices) September 10, 2021

Proud to join the cast of God of War: Ragnarok as Einherjar. I've never felt more gutteral. #godofwar #ragnarok pic.twitter.com/rshLViOIh5 — Aaron Phillips (@AaronFullLips) September 10, 2021

God of War Ragnarok dovrebbe arrivare nel 2022 su PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4.

