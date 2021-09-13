God of War Ragnarok tra nuove Valchirie e Einherjar tanti nuovi personaggi e nemici per Kratos e Atreus

Il cast di God of War Ragnarok si ingrandisce.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Durante il PlayStation Showcase che si è tenuto la settimana scorsa, Sony Santa Monica ha mostrato il primo trailer gameplay per God of War Ragnarok, il sequel tanto atteso dai giocatori.

Il video ci ha consentito di dare uno sguardo più da vicino a diverse divinità norrene che faranno parte del gioco, tra cui Thor, già criticato dai fan per la sua prestanza fisica, e Tyr, giusto per citarne un paio. Ma non finisce qui: il cast del nuovo capitolo con protagonista Kratos si sta pian piano rivelando sui social.

Tra questi troviamo Erica Lindbeck ed Evanne Elizabeth Friedmann che hanno rivelato di interpretare due Valchirie, Hrist e Gna. Inoltre, anche Laura Stahl, Anna Brisbin e Aaron Phillips hanno confermato di essere i doppiatori degli Einherjar, guerrieri deceduti portati nel Valhalla che si prepareranno a combattere per Odino quando arriverà il Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok dovrebbe arrivare nel 2022 su PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4.

Fonte: GamingBolt

