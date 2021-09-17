Call of Duty Vanguard: i giocatori bannati su Warzone non potranno giocarci

Diversi giocatori hanno trovato una triste sorpresa ad attenderli dopo aver scaricato la beta di Call of Duty Vanguard. In sostanza, si sono trovati bannati senza essere nemmeno entrati nel gioco. Il motivo? Essere stati precedentemente bannati da Call of Duty Warzone.

Su Twitter, l'account Charlie Intel ha confermato che i giocatori che hanno ricevuto un ban su Call of Duty: Warzone non possono effettivamente giocare alla beta di Call of Duty: Vanguard. Inoltre, Raven Software, che è a capo del battle royale, ha recentemente confermato di aver imposto divieti materiali oltre a quelli degli account.

Normalmente, questo dovrebbe impedire ai cheater di ricreare nuovi account poiché il ban è legato a un identificatore hardware univoco, che è a sua volta legato al PC del giocatore. Questo problema può essere effettivamente aggirato, ad esempio, cambiando l'hardware, come la scheda madre, che genera un nuovo ID hardware. Tuttavia questa mossa comporterebbe tanto impegno e ovviamente molto denaro.

If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone - including hardware or account banned - you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.



For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why, I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

Con questo in mente, resta da vedere fino a che punto l'editore e gli sviluppatori riusciranno a tenere i cheater fuori dai giochi a lungo termine. Vi ricordiamo che Call of Duty Vanguard uscirà il 5 novembre 2021 per PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.

