Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake combattimento a turni o in tempo reale? I fan accendono il dibattito

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake è stato il gradito annuncio arrivato nel corso del PlayStation Showcase.

In seguito al reveal, abbiamo anche appreso che il titolo sarà un'esclusiva temporale per PS5.

Dopo l'annuncio del remake, i giocatori si stanno interrogando su una questione, ovvero se Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake dovrebbe avere un combattimento a turni o in tempo reale.

Ebbene, sono in molti a preferire un combattimento in tempo reale, ma questo andrebbe a snaturare il gameplay del gioco originale.

Lo strano caso di preferenza rispetto al combattimento a turni, è stato sottolineato anche dal giornalista Jeff Grubb che, a quanto pare, sembra più legato al combattimento a turni.

"Mi fa uscire di testa il fatto che i giocatori pensino che KOTORR non dovrebbe avere un gameplay a turni", ha detto Grubb.

Losing my mind that people think KOTORR shouldn't have turn-based gameplay. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 19, 2021

In un tweet successivo ha aggiunto: "sto solo dicendo che è strano anche per me dire: "Sono eccitato per un remake di questo gioco, purché non sia quel gioco!" Non è la fine del mondo. Starò bene se lo cambiassero. Probabilmente sarà fantastico".

E voi che ne pensate? Vorreste un combattimento a turni o in tempo reale per Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake?

