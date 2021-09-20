Starfield ha nuove immagini leak che svelano la fantascienza di Xbox e Bethesda

E intanto un insider avverte i fan di Starfield.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 20 settembre 2021

Recentemente, in rete sono comparse delle nuove immagini di Starfield focalizzate sulle astronavi che saranno presenti nel titolo di Bethesda. Ora, sono emerse ulteriori immagini condivise in rete da un insider.

L'insider SKULLZI ha pubblicato delle nuove immagini ed è già noto alla community di Starfield per precedenti notizie legate all'atteso titolo. Negli screenshot, possiamo vedere una build del gioco risalente al 2018/2019.

Insieme a queste nuove immagini, l'insider ha voluto specificare anche che i recenti rumor legati a storia e gameplay sarebbero falsi.

"Qualsiasi informazione sul gameplay o sulla storia trapelata insieme a queste immagini è falsa".

E_lp4iiWQAMoMli
E_kdwPmWUAgrIRU

In attesa di ulteriori novità su Starfield, vi ricordiamo che il titolo arriverà su PC e Xbox Series X/S l'11 novembre 2022.

Fonte: Twitter.

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

