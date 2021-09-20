Starfield ha nuove immagini leak che svelano la fantascienza di Xbox e Bethesda

Recentemente, in rete sono comparse delle nuove immagini di Starfield focalizzate sulle astronavi che saranno presenti nel titolo di Bethesda. Ora, sono emerse ulteriori immagini condivise in rete da un insider.

L'insider SKULLZI ha pubblicato delle nuove immagini ed è già noto alla community di Starfield per precedenti notizie legate all'atteso titolo. Negli screenshot, possiamo vedere una build del gioco risalente al 2018/2019.

Insieme a queste nuove immagini, l'insider ha voluto specificare anche che i recenti rumor legati a storia e gameplay sarebbero falsi.

"Qualsiasi informazione sul gameplay o sulla storia trapelata insieme a queste immagini è falsa".

Another Starfield leaked image from the 2018 build.

FYI any gameplay or story info leaked alongside these images is fake. People who have unleaked images like these are using them alongside misinformation or low quality memes in an attempt to screw with the community. pic.twitter.com/8veocCjF3e — SKULLZI ?? (@SkullziTV) September 18, 2021

This image comes from the same batch of the leaked 2018/2019 Starfield images and assets. — SKULLZI ?? (@SkullziTV) September 18, 2021

In attesa di ulteriori novità su Starfield, vi ricordiamo che il titolo arriverà su PC e Xbox Series X/S l'11 novembre 2022.

