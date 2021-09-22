Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5: in UK l'upgrade next-gen costa solo £5

Il passaggio alla versione PS5 next-gen di Death Stranding avrà un costo minore nel Regno Unito.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 22 settembre 2021

Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5 sarà lanciato tra pochi giorni, il 24 settembre, e in vista del lancio PlayStation UK ha rivelato il costo dell'upgrade next-gen nel Regno Unito.

Ebbene, in UK i giocatori già in possesso di Death Stranding potranno passare alla versione next-gen della Digital Deluxe Edition per sole 5 sterline.

Si tratta di un prezzo inferiore rispetto ai 10 Euro che dovranno sborsare i giocatori europei. Inizialmente, alcuni hanno pensato a un errore, ma PlayStation UK ha pubblicato un secondo tweet per confermare il prezzo dell'upgrade nel Regno Unito.

I giocatori USA ed europei, dunque, dovranno pagare 10 dollari o 10 Euro per l'upgrade.

Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5 presenterà due modalità, quella che favorisce le prestazioni con 4K upscalato e 60fps e quella Fidelity con 4K nativo. Dal punto di vista dei contenuti, i fan possono aspettarsi nuovi equipaggiamenti e veicoli, armi aggiuntive, nuove modalità e molto altro.

Fonte: Twitter.

