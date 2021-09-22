Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5: in UK l'upgrade next-gen costa solo £5

Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5 sarà lanciato tra pochi giorni, il 24 settembre, e in vista del lancio PlayStation UK ha rivelato il costo dell'upgrade next-gen nel Regno Unito.

Ebbene, in UK i giocatori già in possesso di Death Stranding potranno passare alla versione next-gen della Digital Deluxe Edition per sole 5 sterline.

Si tratta di un prezzo inferiore rispetto ai 10 Euro che dovranno sborsare i giocatori europei. Inizialmente, alcuni hanno pensato a un errore, ma PlayStation UK ha pubblicato un secondo tweet per confermare il prezzo dell'upgrade nel Regno Unito.

I giocatori USA ed europei, dunque, dovranno pagare 10 dollari o 10 Euro per l'upgrade.

PSA for those of asking about the upgrade path for #DeathStranding on PS4 to Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5:



1. The upgrade will be available on Friday

2. It will cost £5

— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 21, 2021

What we have tweeted is correct. Our official blog post when the Director's Cut was announced specified /?10 upgrade fee (link below), but it did not specify the UK price, which is £5. :)

— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 21, 2021

Death Stranding Director's Cut per PS5 presenterà due modalità, quella che favorisce le prestazioni con 4K upscalato e 60fps e quella Fidelity con 4K nativo. Dal punto di vista dei contenuti, i fan possono aspettarsi nuovi equipaggiamenti e veicoli, armi aggiuntive, nuove modalità e molto altro.

