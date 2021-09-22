Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake? BioWare pensava ai remake di entrambi i KOTOR

Lo studio voleva realizzare i remake di entrambi gli Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 22 settembre 2021

Come saprete, poco tempo fa è stato ufficialmente annunciato Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake ma, a quanto pare, in precedenza c'erano dei progetti diversi per il titolo.

Stando a quanto condiviso su Twitter da Trent Oster, ex di BioWare, lo studio aveva in mente i remake per tutti e due i KOTOR che sarebbero finiti nella raccolta intitolata The Reforged Collection.

Oster ha spiegato su Twitter che, innanzitutto, il progetto era quello di rifare da zero il primo Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic senza utilizzare il codice originale. Ma dato che lo sviluppatore parla di una collection, sembra chiaro che BioWare avrebbe realizzato un remake anche per KOTOR 2.

Oster scrive: "ecco una sbirciatina al nostro pitch: (The Reforged Collection). Trovo sempre triste guardare pitch che hanno fallito e pensare al duro lavoro che è stato fatto per costruirli".

Nel frattempo, vi ricordiamo che Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake arriverà su PC e PS5.

Fonte: Twitter.

