Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake? BioWare pensava ai remake di entrambi i KOTOR

Come saprete, poco tempo fa è stato ufficialmente annunciato Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake ma, a quanto pare, in precedenza c'erano dei progetti diversi per il titolo.

Stando a quanto condiviso su Twitter da Trent Oster, ex di BioWare, lo studio aveva in mente i remake per tutti e due i KOTOR che sarebbero finiti nella raccolta intitolata The Reforged Collection.

Oster ha spiegato su Twitter che, innanzitutto, il progetto era quello di rifare da zero il primo Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic senza utilizzare il codice originale. Ma dato che lo sviluppatore parla di una collection, sembra chiaro che BioWare avrebbe realizzato un remake anche per KOTOR 2.

Oster scrive: "ecco una sbirciatina al nostro pitch: (The Reforged Collection). Trovo sempre triste guardare pitch che hanno fallito e pensare al duro lavoro che è stato fatto per costruirli".

Here's a peek at our failed pitch: (The Reforged Collection). I always find it sad to look at failed pitches after the fact and think about the hard work that went into building them. pic.twitter.com/nqg12m2NAw — Trent Oster (@TrentOster) September 10, 2021

Nel frattempo, vi ricordiamo che Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake arriverà su PC e PS5.

Fonte: Twitter.