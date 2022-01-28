Dying Light 2 Stay Human si avvicina! Ecco gli orari di pre-load e di lancio

Manca poco più di una settimana all'arrivo di Dying Light 2 Stay Human e i fan non vedono l'ora di mettere le mani sul titolo.

In un nuovo tweet, Techland ha rivelato gli orari di pre-load e lancio per ciascuna regione del mondo. I giocatori Xbox possono già iniziare il pre-load. I possessori di PC e PlayStation dovranno attendere 48 ore prima del lancio del 4 febbraio per precaricare il gioco.

Tutti coloro che giocano su console potranno accedere a Dying Light 2 a mezzanotte, ora locale. I giocatori PC possono aspettarsi che venga pubblicato il 3 febbraio, alle 4 PM PST a Los Angeles e alle 7 PM EST a New York City. Per Londra, il titolo uscirà il 4 febbraio alle 12 AM GMT, mentre a Tokyo dovranno aspettare fino alle 9 AM JST dello stesso giorno.

We really can't wait for #DyingLight2, and we hope that neither can you! ?To make it a little easier, we created this map that will let you know at what time the game will become available to download in your region ??. Check it out, get ready, and #StayHuman! ? pic.twitter.com/CBFdE6NvGp — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 27, 2022

Dying Light 2 Stay Human uscirà su Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC e Xbox Series X/S il 4 febbraio. Techland ha già confermato un ampio supporto per i prossimi cinque anni.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.