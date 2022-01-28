Dying Light 2 Stay Human si avvicina! Ecco gli orari di pre-load e di lancio

Manca poco all'arrivo di Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Manca poco più di una settimana all'arrivo di Dying Light 2 Stay Human e i fan non vedono l'ora di mettere le mani sul titolo.

In un nuovo tweet, Techland ha rivelato gli orari di pre-load e lancio per ciascuna regione del mondo. I giocatori Xbox possono già iniziare il pre-load. I possessori di PC e PlayStation dovranno attendere 48 ore prima del lancio del 4 febbraio per precaricare il gioco.

Tutti coloro che giocano su console potranno accedere a Dying Light 2 a mezzanotte, ora locale. I giocatori PC possono aspettarsi che venga pubblicato il 3 febbraio, alle 4 PM PST a Los Angeles e alle 7 PM EST a New York City. Per Londra, il titolo uscirà il 4 febbraio alle 12 AM GMT, mentre a Tokyo dovranno aspettare fino alle 9 AM JST dello stesso giorno.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human uscirà su Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC e Xbox Series X/S il 4 febbraio. Techland ha già confermato un ampio supporto per i prossimi cinque anni.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

