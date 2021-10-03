Ghost of Tsushima e Monster Hunter Rise trionfano ai Japan Game Awards 2021

I vincitori dei Japan Game Awards 2021 sono principalmente due: Monster Hunter Rise e Ghost of Tsushima. I due titoli sono stati infatti i più premiati dell'evento nipponico, che si è tenuto nell'ambito del Tokyo Game Show, ottenendo il maggior numero di riconoscimenti tra tutti i giochi nominati.

I lavori di Capcom e Sucker Punch hanno entrambi ottenuto il Grand Award, il premio più ambito; anche Nintendo è naturalmente protagonista, che vede premiati sia Animal Crossing: New Horizons che Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Ottengono riconoscimenti, tra gli altri, anche Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, The Last of Us Parte II e Genshin Impact.

Di seguito, tutti i vincitori:

Grand Award: Ghost of Tsushima & Monster Hunter Rise

Global Award Japanese Product: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Global Award Foreign Product: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Best Sales Award: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Game Designer's Award: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Award for Excellence:

Resident Evil 3, FFVII Remake, TLOU Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, Buddy Mission BOND, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Monster Hunter Rise.

