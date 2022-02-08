BioShock Infinite e la storia del 'baguette boy' spiegata da una sviluppatrice

Il ragazzino in BioShock Infinite saltella felice con il suo pane.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

In BioShock Infinite spicca un personaggio piuttosto particolare: un NPC che va in giro con una baguette per dirci che siamo in Francia. Si tratta della seconda parte del DLC Burial At Sea del gioco che si svolge appunto in territorio francese. Questo particolare personaggio danza attorno ad una bacheca tenendo il suo filone di pane in mano ed è diventato così popolare tra i giocatori che in molti hanno portato il suo cosplay durante gli eventi passati.

Ora, dopo molto tempo, Gwen Frey, l'ex sviluppatrice del gioco, ha utilizzato Twitter proprio per spiegare cosa c'è dietro il comportamento di questo NPC: "Ho inserito tutti i personaggi di sfondo in BioShock Infinite e nel DLC. Era una parte importante del mio lavoro. Ecco perché c'è un ragazzo con una baguette" ha spiegato in un thread.

"Pensavo che la scena di Parigi fosse troppo statica e avesse bisogno di più movimento, ma non potevo permettermi un'altra intelligenza artificiale in giro", ha detto Frey. "Ho pensato che un idiota che corre in cerchio attorno a quel cilindro potesse funzionare poiché potevo semplicemente espandere la collisione per impedire al giocatore di attraversarlo".

Inizialmente c'erano due bambini che ballavano insieme, ma a causa di alcuni problemi con la collisione del terreno, la sviluppatrice ha optato per cambiare approccio: "Ho cancellato il compagno di ballo del ragazzo e gli ho attaccato una baguette alle mani. Bam! Il ragazzo balla con la baguette! Ho pensato che se qualcuno me lo avesse chiesto avrei semplicemente detto 'il pane è ottimo, vero?!' All'epoca non ci pensavo, ma questo ragazzo è la cosa più virale che abbia mai fatto".

Fonte: GamesRadar

