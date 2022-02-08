BioShock Infinite e la storia del 'baguette boy' spiegata da una sviluppatrice

In BioShock Infinite spicca un personaggio piuttosto particolare: un NPC che va in giro con una baguette per dirci che siamo in Francia. Si tratta della seconda parte del DLC Burial At Sea del gioco che si svolge appunto in territorio francese. Questo particolare personaggio danza attorno ad una bacheca tenendo il suo filone di pane in mano ed è diventato così popolare tra i giocatori che in molti hanno portato il suo cosplay durante gli eventi passati.

Ora, dopo molto tempo, Gwen Frey, l'ex sviluppatrice del gioco, ha utilizzato Twitter proprio per spiegare cosa c'è dietro il comportamento di questo NPC: "Ho inserito tutti i personaggi di sfondo in BioShock Infinite e nel DLC. Era una parte importante del mio lavoro. Ecco perché c'è un ragazzo con una baguette" ha spiegato in un thread.

"Pensavo che la scena di Parigi fosse troppo statica e avesse bisogno di più movimento, ma non potevo permettermi un'altra intelligenza artificiale in giro", ha detto Frey. "Ho pensato che un idiota che corre in cerchio attorno a quel cilindro potesse funzionare poiché potevo semplicemente espandere la collisione per impedire al giocatore di attraversarlo".

I was populating the Paris scene with "chumps" (skeletal meshes of humans with no AI).



I'd play a looping animation on a person, script some head-tracking or whatever, & request VO lines from the writers to flesh them out. — Gwen Frey (@direGoldfish) February 7, 2022

I thought the Paris scene was too static & needed more motion, I but couldn't afford another AI walking around. I figured a chump running in a circle around that cylinder could work since I could just expand the collision of it to prevent the player from running through them. — Gwen Frey (@direGoldfish) February 7, 2022

I decided to reuse that. But a couple randomly dancing seemed dumb.



I figured I'd make 2 dancing kids instead.



However, the kids had different proportions than the adults, so the kids' feet were clipping through the ground and their hands were going through each other. — Gwen Frey (@direGoldfish) February 7, 2022

So I deleted the boy's dancing partner and attached a baguette to his hands. Bam! Boy dances with baguette! Ship it!



I figured if anyone asked I'd just say "bread is great right?!" I didn't think anything of it at the time, but this boy is the most viral thing I've ever made ? — Gwen Frey (@direGoldfish) February 7, 2022

Inizialmente c'erano due bambini che ballavano insieme, ma a causa di alcuni problemi con la collisione del terreno, la sviluppatrice ha optato per cambiare approccio: "Ho cancellato il compagno di ballo del ragazzo e gli ho attaccato una baguette alle mani. Bam! Il ragazzo balla con la baguette! Ho pensato che se qualcuno me lo avesse chiesto avrei semplicemente detto 'il pane è ottimo, vero?!' All'epoca non ci pensavo, ma questo ragazzo è la cosa più virale che abbia mai fatto".

