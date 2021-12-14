Bully 2 doveva essere rivelato ai The Game Awards 2021?

L'insider Tom Henderson e i nuovi rumor su Bully 2.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

I The Game Awards di quest'anno ci hanno mostrato molte sorprese come Alan Wake 2 e Star Wars Eclipse ma tra i tanti titoli che non sono apparsi ci sarebbe Bully 2. Secondo l'insider Tom Henderson, ci si aspettava che il gioco fosse una "potenziale rivelazione a sorpresa."

"Bully 2 era previsto come una potenziale rivelazione a sorpresa ai The Game Awards la scorsa settimana dopo che ad alcune persone è stato mostrato del materiale che alludeva a una rivelazione imminente. Le informazioni sono un po' sfocate al momento e devo essere piuttosto vago, ma se sentirò di più ne parlerò". Henderson ha dichiarato in un tweet successivo che "alcune persone hanno visto una "versione giocabile" solo un paio di settimane prima dei TGA."

Anche se Henderson non ha potuto condividere ulteriori dettagli, ha ritenuto che "valeva la pena riferire perché c'è sicuramente qualcosa che 'sta succedendo' con la serie".

Non è la prima volta che si dice che sia in lavorazione un seguito dell'acclamato titolo di Rockstar del 2006. Ma è interessante che ci sia una sorta di versione giocabile, specialmente quando il progetto sarebbe stato cancellato nel 2017.

Al momento, si dice che Rockstar stia lavorando su Grand Theft Auto 6 (che presumibilmente sta affrontando problemi di sviluppo) e a un remaster di Red Dead Redemption 1. La compagnia ha anche Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced Edition in uscita a marzo 2022 per Xbox Series X/S e PS5.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

