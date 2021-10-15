Call of Duty è guerra ai cheater con Ricochet ma gli hacker lo hanno già 'rubato'? 'La situazione è molto brutta'

Call of Duty potrebbe perdere la guerra in partenza.

Aggiornato il 15 ottobre 2021

Il nuovo sistema anti-cheat di Call of Duty, RICOCHET, è stato presentato il 13 ottobre e, secondo quanto riferito, entro un giorno, gli hacker di Warzone lo stanno già superando dopo un leak.

Warzone è stato un paradiso per gli hacker sin dall'uscita, con il battle royale afflitto da giocatori scorretti decisi a rovinare le partite con goalbot, wallhack e altri strumenti.

Con CoD: Vanguard in arrivo, Activision ha svelato il suo prossimo sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET per combattere le ondate di cheater che rendono Warzone e altri titoli un incubo.

Secondo il gruppo di controllo Anti-Cheat Police Department, Activision ha finalmente avuto una possibilità di combattere gli hacker con RICOCHET, ma un driver a livello di kernel trapelato potrebbe far perdere la guerra allo studio prima ancora che inizi.

In uno screenshot pubblicato dall'Anti-Cheat Police Department, gli hacker sono già in procinto di superare RICOCHET dopo che il driver è trapelato.

"Gli sviluppatori P2C lo stanno già superando, la situazione è molto brutta", ha avvertito il gruppo.

Se RICOCHET è già stato sezionato, gli hacker avranno un vantaggio sull'implementazione del sistema anti-cheat in Warzone.

"Questo driver del kernel sarà facilmente aggirato, la cosa che mi preoccupa di più è la debole protezione che hanno", ha aggiunto il gruppo di controllo.

Nei post del forum condivisi da Anti-Cheat PD, i venditori di cheat hanno spiegato come non ci sarà un aumento dei prezzi e che i prodotti esistenti supporteranno Vanguard e Warzone nonostante l'implementazione di RICOCHET.

"Gli sviluppatori di cheat non hanno paura di RICOCHET e, ad essere onesti, la maggior parte dei cheat opera già a livello di kernel da molto tempo", ha scritto il gruppo.

Resta da vedere quanto grave sarà questo leak e se influenzerà drasticamente il lancio di Vanguard.

Ovviamente, sarà interessante vedere come reagirà Activision e se hanno un altro asso nella manica prima del lancio.

Fonte: Dexerto.

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

