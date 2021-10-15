Call of Duty è guerra ai cheater con Ricochet ma gli hacker lo hanno già 'rubato'? 'La situazione è molto brutta'

Il nuovo sistema anti-cheat di Call of Duty, RICOCHET, è stato presentato il 13 ottobre e, secondo quanto riferito, entro un giorno, gli hacker di Warzone lo stanno già superando dopo un leak.

Warzone è stato un paradiso per gli hacker sin dall'uscita, con il battle royale afflitto da giocatori scorretti decisi a rovinare le partite con goalbot, wallhack e altri strumenti.

Con CoD: Vanguard in arrivo, Activision ha svelato il suo prossimo sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET per combattere le ondate di cheater che rendono Warzone e altri titoli un incubo.

Secondo il gruppo di controllo Anti-Cheat Police Department, Activision ha finalmente avuto una possibilità di combattere gli hacker con RICOCHET, ma un driver a livello di kernel trapelato potrebbe far perdere la guerra allo studio prima ancora che inizi.

In uno screenshot pubblicato dall'Anti-Cheat Police Department, gli hacker sono già in procinto di superare RICOCHET dopo che il driver è trapelato.

"Gli sviluppatori P2C lo stanno già superando, la situazione è molto brutta", ha avvertito il gruppo.

Se RICOCHET è già stato sezionato, gli hacker avranno un vantaggio sull'implementazione del sistema anti-cheat in Warzone.

"Questo driver del kernel sarà facilmente aggirato, la cosa che mi preoccupa di più è la debole protezione che hanno", ha aggiunto il gruppo di controllo.

Nei post del forum condivisi da Anti-Cheat PD, i venditori di cheat hanno spiegato come non ci sarà un aumento dei prezzi e che i prodotti esistenti supporteranno Vanguard e Warzone nonostante l'implementazione di RICOCHET.

"Gli sviluppatori di cheat non hanno paura di RICOCHET e, ad essere onesti, la maggior parte dei cheat opera già a livello di kernel da molto tempo", ha scritto il gruppo.

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department ?? (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

it is accordingly the same as a @equ8anticheat driver they took all the stuff they did and added more user information which is probably for their HWID banning system this kernel driver will be easily bypassed, the thing that worries me the most is the weak protection they have. — Anti-Cheat Police Department ?? (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Cheat developers are not afraid of the RICOCHET Anti-cheat, and to be fair most cheats already operate at the kernel level for a very long time, it is down to the developers at Ricochet if they have the skills to detect these cheats now, the playing ground is now even pic.twitter.com/Xb7OFflbi2 — Anti-Cheat Police Department ?? (@AntiCheatPD) October 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Resta da vedere quanto grave sarà questo leak e se influenzerà drasticamente il lancio di Vanguard.

Ovviamente, sarà interessante vedere come reagirà Activision e se hanno un altro asso nella manica prima del lancio.

Fonte: Dexerto.