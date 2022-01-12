Deathloop, It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 guidano le nomination dei GDC Awards

Deathloop, It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 tra gli assoluti protagonisti.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

A poco più di due mesi dalla 22a edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, gli organizzatori della conferenza hanno annunciato i candidati in ciascuna delle nove categorie della premiazione.

A guidare il gruppo nelle nomination c'è Deathloop di Arkane Studio. Le sei nomination di Deathloop sono seguite da vicino da It Takes Two di Hazelight, che ne ha ricevute cinque, e Forza Horizon 5 con quattro.

Tra le categorie per cui Deathloop è stato nominato ci sono best audio, best design, best narrative, best visual art, innovation award e Game of the Year. Il vivace titolo platform multiplayer It Takes Two ha ricevuto le nomination per best design, best narrative, social impact award, innovation award e Game of the Year, mentre Forza Horizon 5 per best audio, best technology, best visual art e Game of the Year.

Oltre a questi tre titoli, ci sono anche Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Unpacking, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tra i protagonisti della GDC.

Ecco l'elenco delle varie categorie:

Best Audio

  • Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Debut

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)
  • Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)
  • Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
  • The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Best Design

  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)
  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Innovation Award

  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
  • Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Narrative

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)
  • Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Social Impact Award

  • Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)

Best Technology

  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Best Visual Art

  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)

Game of the Year

  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

I Game Developers Choice Awards fanno parte della GDC 2022, che si terrà a San Francisco e virtualmente dal 21 al 25 marzo.

Fonte: Gamespot.

