Deathloop, It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 guidano le nomination dei GDC Awards
Deathloop, It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 tra gli assoluti protagonisti.
A poco più di due mesi dalla 22a edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, gli organizzatori della conferenza hanno annunciato i candidati in ciascuna delle nove categorie della premiazione.
A guidare il gruppo nelle nomination c'è Deathloop di Arkane Studio. Le sei nomination di Deathloop sono seguite da vicino da It Takes Two di Hazelight, che ne ha ricevute cinque, e Forza Horizon 5 con quattro.
Tra le categorie per cui Deathloop è stato nominato ci sono best audio, best design, best narrative, best visual art, innovation award e Game of the Year. Il vivace titolo platform multiplayer It Takes Two ha ricevuto le nomination per best design, best narrative, social impact award, innovation award e Game of the Year, mentre Forza Horizon 5 per best audio, best technology, best visual art e Game of the Year.
Oltre a questi tre titoli, ci sono anche Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Unpacking, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tra i protagonisti della GDC.
Ecco l'elenco delle varie categorie:
Best Audio
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)
- Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
Best Design
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
Innovation Award
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Narrative
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
Social Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)
Best Technology
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
Best Visual Art
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)
Game of the Year
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
I Game Developers Choice Awards fanno parte della GDC 2022, che si terrà a San Francisco e virtualmente dal 21 al 25 marzo.
Fonte: Gamespot.
Commenti (0)