Deathloop, It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 guidano le nomination dei GDC Awards

A poco più di due mesi dalla 22a edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, gli organizzatori della conferenza hanno annunciato i candidati in ciascuna delle nove categorie della premiazione.

A guidare il gruppo nelle nomination c'è Deathloop di Arkane Studio. Le sei nomination di Deathloop sono seguite da vicino da It Takes Two di Hazelight, che ne ha ricevute cinque, e Forza Horizon 5 con quattro.

Tra le categorie per cui Deathloop è stato nominato ci sono best audio, best design, best narrative, best visual art, innovation award e Game of the Year. Il vivace titolo platform multiplayer It Takes Two ha ricevuto le nomination per best design, best narrative, social impact award, innovation award e Game of the Year, mentre Forza Horizon 5 per best audio, best technology, best visual art e Game of the Year.

Oltre a questi tre titoli, ci sono anche Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Unpacking, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tra i protagonisti della GDC.

Ecco l'elenco delle varie categorie:

Best Audio

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)

Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Best Design

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Innovation Award

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Narrative

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Social Impact Award

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)

Best Technology

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Best Visual Art

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab / Electronic Arts)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Microsoft)

Game of the Year

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

I Game Developers Choice Awards fanno parte della GDC 2022, che si terrà a San Francisco e virtualmente dal 21 al 25 marzo.

Fonte: Gamespot.