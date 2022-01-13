PlayStation domina le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022! Tre esclusive a caccia del GOTY

I D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 celebrano soprattutto Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

News di Marcello Ribuffo

È arrivato anche il turno dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, storico evento considerato alla stregua degli Oscar ma dedicato al mondo dei videogiochi. Di Seguito potrete vedere tutte le nomination appena presentate, dove nei Game of the Year, spiccano tre esclusive console PlayStation, come Deathloop, Returnal e Ratchet and Clack Rift Apart.

Game of the Year:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Best Game Direction:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Best Game Design:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Mobile GOTY:

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon UNITE

Risultati incredibili per un gioco indie:

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • YUKI

Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Gioco di ruolo GOTY:

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Gioco di guida GOTY:

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Picchiaduro GOTY:

  • GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Per famiglie GOTY:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Avventura GOTY:

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Azione GOTY:

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Traguardi grafici/tecnici:

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Traguardi narrativi:

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Musica originale:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Miglior personaggio:

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Fonte: interactive.org

Deathloop

Returnal

