PlayStation domina le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022! Tre esclusive a caccia del GOTY

È arrivato anche il turno dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, storico evento considerato alla stregua degli Oscar ma dedicato al mondo dei videogiochi. Di Seguito potrete vedere tutte le nomination appena presentate, dove nei Game of the Year, spiccano tre esclusive console PlayStation, come Deathloop, Returnal e Ratchet and Clack Rift Apart.

Game of the Year:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Returnal

Best Game Direction:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Game Design:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Mobile GOTY:

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Risultati incredibili per un gioco indie:

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Gioco di ruolo GOTY:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Gioco di guida GOTY:

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Picchiaduro GOTY:

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Per famiglie GOTY:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Avventura GOTY:

Death's Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Azione GOTY:

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Traguardi grafici/tecnici:

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Traguardi narrativi:

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Musica originale:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Miglior personaggio:

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

