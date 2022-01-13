PlayStation domina le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022! Tre esclusive a caccia del GOTY
I D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 celebrano soprattutto Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
È arrivato anche il turno dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, storico evento considerato alla stregua degli Oscar ma dedicato al mondo dei videogiochi. Di Seguito potrete vedere tutte le nomination appena presentate, dove nei Game of the Year, spiccano tre esclusive console PlayStation, come Deathloop, Returnal e Ratchet and Clack Rift Apart.
Game of the Year:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Returnal
Best Game Direction:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Game Design:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Online GOTY:
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
Mobile GOTY:
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon UNITE
Risultati incredibili per un gioco indie:
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Immersive Reality GOTY:
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- YUKI
Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Sport GOTY:
- EA SPORTS FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Gioco di ruolo GOTY:
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Gioco di guida GOTY:
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Picchiaduro GOTY:
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Per famiglie GOTY:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
Avventura GOTY:
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Azione GOTY:
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Traguardi grafici/tecnici:
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Traguardi narrativi:
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Audio Design:
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Musica originale:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Miglior personaggio:
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Art Directon:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
