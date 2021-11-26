eFootball: Konami per scusarsi del lancio disastroso offre aggiornamenti e ricompense per PES 2021

La telenovela eFootball 2022 non è ancora finita, ma mentre Konami continua a lavorare sui miglioramenti, l'azienda giapponese ha deciso di spostare la scheda e aggiornare invece eFootball PES 2021. Attraverso Twitter la società si è scusata con i fan per il lancio disastroso di eFootball e ha promesso ricompense e aggiornamenti per il suo precedente gioco.

Per quanto riguarda PES 2021, il produttore ha esordito dicendo che regalerà 2.000 monete in MyClub, fino al 2 dicembre, ai giocatori che completeranno il tutorial. Oltre a questo torneranno gli eventi Matchday, Vs COM e Special Agents.

Nel lungo thread si legge inoltre: "Abbiamo preso in considerazione l'opzione di aggiornare i dati della licenza di eFootball PES 2021 e di mantenerne il servizio più a lungo. Tuttavia, purtroppo ci sono troppi problemi tecnici che non possono essere aggirati, quindi siamo stati costretti a escludere questa opzione".

To ensure that PES 2021 users can enjoy their game even more, we will be taking the following actions:

? Send 2,000 myClub Coins to all users that complete the tutorial by 02/12/2021 02:00 (UTC)

? Resume Matchday events (this began on 11/11)

On a side note, we did consider the option of updating the license data of eFootball PES 2021 and continue its service for an extended period. However, unfortunately there were too many technical issues that could not be overcome, so we were forced to discard this option.

Regarding eFootball? 2022, the team is fully committed to working on the major update (v1.0.0) to make sure it meets the quality that you deserve. Still, that doesn't mean that you should be deprived of enjoying the current version, so we will continue to hold in-game events.

Konami per concludere afferma che "L'intero team è pienamente impegnato nel grande aggiornamento di eFootball 2022, quindi volevamo chiedere di avere pazienza su questo argomento. Nel frattempo, speriamo che continuiate a godervi PES 2021. Continuate a supportarci sia con PES 2021 che con eFootball 2022".