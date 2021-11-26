eFootball: Konami per scusarsi del lancio disastroso offre aggiornamenti e ricompense per PES 2021

La patch di eFootball arriverà tra qualche mese.

La telenovela eFootball 2022 non è ancora finita, ma mentre Konami continua a lavorare sui miglioramenti, l'azienda giapponese ha deciso di spostare la scheda e aggiornare invece eFootball PES 2021. Attraverso Twitter la società si è scusata con i fan per il lancio disastroso di eFootball e ha promesso ricompense e aggiornamenti per il suo precedente gioco.

Per quanto riguarda PES 2021, il produttore ha esordito dicendo che regalerà 2.000 monete in MyClub, fino al 2 dicembre, ai giocatori che completeranno il tutorial. Oltre a questo torneranno gli eventi Matchday, Vs COM e Special Agents.

Nel lungo thread si legge inoltre: "Abbiamo preso in considerazione l'opzione di aggiornare i dati della licenza di eFootball PES 2021 e di mantenerne il servizio più a lungo. Tuttavia, purtroppo ci sono troppi problemi tecnici che non possono essere aggirati, quindi siamo stati costretti a escludere questa opzione".

Konami per concludere afferma che "L'intero team è pienamente impegnato nel grande aggiornamento di eFootball 2022, quindi volevamo chiedere di avere pazienza su questo argomento. Nel frattempo, speriamo che continuiate a godervi PES 2021. Continuate a supportarci sia con PES 2021 che con eFootball 2022".

