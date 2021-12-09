Fable e Avowed potrebbero essere tra i protagonisti dei The Game Awards 2021

Le esclusive Xbox ai TGA secondo un insider. 

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Nella notte tra oggi e domani 10 dicembre, andranno in onda gli attesi The Game Awards 2021 e, a quanto pare, lo show condotto da Geoff Keighley potrebbe riservare interessanti sorprese per quanto riguarda le esclusive Xbox.

Come saprete, l'evento promette numerosi annunci, reveal e trailer, e probabilmente tra i vari protagonisti ci saranno anche le esclusive Xbox Fable e Avowed.

Non c'è nulla di ufficiale al momento, ma il giornalista di Forbes Garret Atkins ha pubblicato due tweet che confermerebbero la presenza dei due titoli ai TGA di quest'anno.

Se così fosse, sarebbe un grande evento per Microsoft, dato che oltre a Fable e Avowed, potrebbe portare allo show anche Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Non resta che attendere i The Game Awards di questa notte per saperne di più.

Fonte: Twitter 1 - Twitter 2.

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

