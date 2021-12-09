Fable e Avowed potrebbero essere tra i protagonisti dei The Game Awards 2021

Nella notte tra oggi e domani 10 dicembre, andranno in onda gli attesi The Game Awards 2021 e, a quanto pare, lo show condotto da Geoff Keighley potrebbe riservare interessanti sorprese per quanto riguarda le esclusive Xbox.

Come saprete, l'evento promette numerosi annunci, reveal e trailer, e probabilmente tra i vari protagonisti ci saranno anche le esclusive Xbox Fable e Avowed.

Non c'è nulla di ufficiale al momento, ma il giornalista di Forbes Garret Atkins ha pubblicato due tweet che confermerebbero la presenza dei due titoli ai TGA di quest'anno.

Fable at The Game Awards ? — Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) December 7, 2021

Avowed at The Game Awards ? — Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) December 8, 2021

Se così fosse, sarebbe un grande evento per Microsoft, dato che oltre a Fable e Avowed, potrebbe portare allo show anche Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Non resta che attendere i The Game Awards di questa notte per saperne di più.

Fonte: Twitter 1 - Twitter 2.