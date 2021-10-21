God of War è in arrivo su PC ed i fan di Bloodborne sono sul piede di guerra

Anche Bloodborne deve arrivare su PC dopo God of War!

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Nella giornata di ieri Sony ha annunciato che God of War arriverà anche su PC il prossimo anno. Una parte della community non potrebbe essere più felice, poiché uno dei migliori giochi degli ultimi anni raggiungerà più persone. Tuttavia, c'è un'altra parte che non è soddisfatta, dal momento che quello che vuole è vedere Bloodborne su PC.

Come potete immaginare, l'annuncio di God of War per PC è stato uno degli argomenti più discussi del settore nelle ultime ore. Molte persone stanno celebrando il fatto che l'avventura nordica di Kratos stia arrivando su PC, ma altri stanno già speculando su quale sarà la prossima uscita di PlayStation Studios su Steam ed Epic Games Store.

La cosa interessante è che questo ha portato Bloodborne a diventare una tendenza sui social network come Twitter. In tanti infatti chiedono a gran voce che il prossimo grande gioco di FromSoftware possa ottenere un porting anche su PC.

Vedremo Bloodborne su PC ad un certo punto? Solo il tempo ce lo dirà.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Giochi trattati in questo articolo

Bloodborne

God of War

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Call of Duty Warzone è guerra ai camper e gli sviluppatori sparano a zero: 'codardi'

Activision d'accordo con la maggior parte della community di Call of Duty: Warzone.

7

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in tanti nuovi dettagli tra classi, personaggi e altro

Uno sguardo più da vicino a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

BloodRayne ReVamped e BloodRayne 2 ReVamped hanno una data di uscita per console

I due capitoli di BloodRayne avranno miglioramenti per girare sulle nuove console.

3

BioShock 4 uscirà nel 2022? Il leak di NVIDIA GeForce Now torna a galla

BioShock 4 è più vicino di quanto pensiamo?

Saints Row protagonista di un nuovo video gameplay focalizzato sulle prime missioni

I primi minuti di gameplay di Saints Row.

Articoli correlati...

Bloodborne per PC sarebbe praticamente pronto

Continuano le indiscrezioni su Bloodborne.

10

Into the Pit recensione - Un roguelite ispirato e graficamente unico

Un indie di fascino e carattere in arrivo sul Game Pass.

1

Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander parla del sequel delle avventure di Lara Croft al cinema

Aggiornamenti importanti per Tomb Raider 2.

1

Back 4 Blood recensione - È l'erede di Left 4 Dead?

Tradizione e novità, allo stesso tempo.

6

Bloodborne 2 e Bloodborne Remake su PS5? 'Bluepoint Games viaggia verso Yharnam'

Lo studio acquisito da Sony al lavoro su Bloodborne?

9

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza