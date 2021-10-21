God of War è in arrivo su PC ed i fan di Bloodborne sono sul piede di guerra

Nella giornata di ieri Sony ha annunciato che God of War arriverà anche su PC il prossimo anno. Una parte della community non potrebbe essere più felice, poiché uno dei migliori giochi degli ultimi anni raggiungerà più persone. Tuttavia, c'è un'altra parte che non è soddisfatta, dal momento che quello che vuole è vedere Bloodborne su PC.

Come potete immaginare, l'annuncio di God of War per PC è stato uno degli argomenti più discussi del settore nelle ultime ore. Molte persone stanno celebrando il fatto che l'avventura nordica di Kratos stia arrivando su PC, ma altri stanno già speculando su quale sarà la prossima uscita di PlayStation Studios su Steam ed Epic Games Store.

La cosa interessante è che questo ha portato Bloodborne a diventare una tendenza sui social network come Twitter. In tanti infatti chiedono a gran voce che il prossimo grande gioco di FromSoftware possa ottenere un porting anche su PC.

This is awesome but when is Bloodborne (2015) coming to pc — Gafy (@gafy64) October 20, 2021

I didn't really enjoy this game :P but! I am glad Sony is porting more and more to PC! Hopefully they dig deep and release hidden gems and long due for an upgrade games like Gravity Rush and Bloodborne! https://t.co/NucLK4fb4y — YetisRUs (@YetisRUs_) October 20, 2021

I am incredibly stoked for this but please bloodborne next I am begging https://t.co/9SsMMom4Pi — reede (@reede___) October 20, 2021

They're really going out of their way to put every game on PC that isn't bloodborne. pic.twitter.com/ybXuP9ezsg — ?Lightraven? (@Lightraven_) October 20, 2021

Sony preparing to see how far we are willing to go for Bloodborne PC port. pic.twitter.com/TAVjoC8wwE — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 20, 2021

Vedremo Bloodborne su PC ad un certo punto? Solo il tempo ce lo dirà.