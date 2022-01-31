Gran Turismo 7 allo State of Play e poi...toccherà a Hogwarts Legacy e Ghostwire: Tokyo per un insider

E' notizia di oggi che PlayStation terrà uno State of Play il 2 febbraio alle ore 23:00 che si concentrerà prettamente su Gran Turismo 7, nuovo titolo corsistico in arrivo il 4 marzo su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5.

Tuttavia, secondo l'insider Tom Henderson che in passato ha condiviso voci di corridoio rivelatesi in seguito vere, soprattutto su giochi come Battlefield, PlayStation starebbe preparando un nuovo State of Play dedicato ad un paio di giochi, questa volta di terze parti.

Per Henderson il prossimo State of Play dovrebbe arrivare presumibilmente a marzo: in quell'occasione i giochi protagonisti dell'evento sarebbero Ghostwire Tokyo e Hogwarts Legacy. L'insider non dà per certo l'arrivo di un prossimo State of Play, ma afferma soltanto che potrebbe essere "presumibile" il suo annuncio.

It should still be mentioned that the Ghostwire: Tokyo media event did happen and WB are ready to show more off with Hogwarts.



So we could see another State of Play soon. Possibly March, but that's just an educated guess. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 31, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Ovviamente prendete queste informazioni come semplice rumor, dato che non c'è ancora nessuna certezza.