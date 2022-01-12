GTA 6 potrebbe essere l'unico nuovo gioco di Rockstar in questa generazione

Secondo un insider dobbiamo aspettarci solo GTA 6 come unico nuovo gioco dello studio.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Stando a quanto riferito da un noto insider, sembra che Rockstar pubblicherà solamente un titolo nel corso di questa generazione e sarà l'attesissimo Grand Theft Auto 6.

Il rumor proviene dall'utente Twitter AccountNGT, un insider abbastanza affidabile che in passato ha rivelato in anticipo Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream.

Su Twitter è stato chiesto all'insider quanti giochi dovremmo aspettarci da Rockstar in questa generazione e AccountNGT ha risposto: "se stiamo parlando di nuovi giochi, penso che verrà lanciato solo GTA 6".

In realtà, quanto affermato da AccountNGT non dovrebbe sorprendere. Rockstar, solitamente, impiega diversi anni per sviluppare i suoi nuovi giochi e, ad esempio, Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato l'unico nuovo titolo arrivato nella generazione PS4 e Xbox One.

In questo caso, l'insider sta parlando di "nuovi giochi", quindi si escludono eventuali remaster e remake.

Fonte: Twitter.

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

