GTA 6 potrebbe essere l'unico nuovo gioco di Rockstar in questa generazione

Stando a quanto riferito da un noto insider, sembra che Rockstar pubblicherà solamente un titolo nel corso di questa generazione e sarà l'attesissimo Grand Theft Auto 6.

Il rumor proviene dall'utente Twitter AccountNGT, un insider abbastanza affidabile che in passato ha rivelato in anticipo Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream.

Su Twitter è stato chiesto all'insider quanti giochi dovremmo aspettarci da Rockstar in questa generazione e AccountNGT ha risposto: "se stiamo parlando di nuovi giochi, penso che verrà lanciato solo GTA 6".

How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?



If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released — AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022

In realtà, quanto affermato da AccountNGT non dovrebbe sorprendere. Rockstar, solitamente, impiega diversi anni per sviluppare i suoi nuovi giochi e, ad esempio, Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato l'unico nuovo titolo arrivato nella generazione PS4 e Xbox One.

In questo caso, l'insider sta parlando di "nuovi giochi", quindi si escludono eventuali remaster e remake.

