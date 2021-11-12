GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition, la versione PC è stata ritirata, problemi al Rockstar Launcher

Problemi per chi ha acquistato GTA per PC.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Qualcosa è andato molto, molto storto dal lancio di ieri di GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition su PC. A partire dalla scorsa notte, tutte le menzioni di una versione per PC sono state rimosse dal sito di Rockstar e l'app Rockstar Games Launcher è andata completamente offline. Chiunque l'abbia acquistato prima che svanisse non è attualmente in grado di giocare.

Sono trascorse molte ore dall'improvvisa scomparsa della trilogia di GTA su PC. Non si sa ancora bene perché, ma Rockstar ha scelto di rimuovere tutte le versioni di GTA III, Vice City e San Andreas dai negozi di PC alternativi, incluso Steam, il che significa che il suo software su misura è l'unico modo per giocare.

Il supporto di Rockstar su Twitter ha dichiarato che il gioco è stato messo "temporaneamente offline per manutenzione", dicendo che i servizi torneranno non appena questo sarà completo. In seguito, un tweet di quattro ore fa afferma che il team è ancora al lavoro per riportare online il Rockstar Launcher: ciò significa che non si è ancora venuti a capo del problema.

Come potete notare dalle reazioni qui sopra, i fan non sono per niente contenti di aver pagato per poi non avere nulla in mano. Insomma, per adesso non resta che aspettare pazientemente un aggiornamento di Rockstar.

Fonte: IGN

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Forspoken per PS5 e PC non avrà il doppiaggio italiano, aperta la pagina Steam

Forspoken di Square Enix arriva su Steam con qualche nuovo dettaglio.

1

Siamo in diretta con Elden Ring! Alla scoperta del CNT

Andiamo a spasso per l'Interregno con Gianluca e Lorenzo.

Elden Ring la spietata boss fight contro Margit il Presagio Implacabile in un video gameplay in 4K!

Cominciano a fioccare i video su Elden Ring.

Fallout 4 aveva un vault subacqueo in stile Bioshock

Nuova rivelazione di Todd Howard su Fallout 4.

Starfield 100% inclusivo: sceglieremo il pronome del nostro personaggio e gli NPC lo rispetteranno

Bethesda svela altri dettagli sulla personalizzazione in Starfield.

5

Articoli correlati...

Articolo | Dieci anni di Skyrim - Il capolavoro di Bethesda non ha età

"Finalmente hai aperto gli occhi...".

7

Starfield nel suo DNA è 'il meglio di Skyrim nello spazio' per Todd Howard

In Starfield ci saranno punti in comune con Skyrim.

Starfield è completamente giocabile dall'inizio alla fine e la data di uscita è scolpita nella pietra

Bethesda rassicura i fan sull'uscita di Starfield.

3

The Elder Scrolls VI potrebbe non uscire prima del 2026

Sarà un'attesa lunghissima per The Elder Scrolls VI?

'The Elder Scrolls VI sarà un'esclusiva Xbox, niente PS5'

Jeff Grubb è sicuro che The Elder Scrolls VI approderà solo su Xbox (e PC).

79

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza