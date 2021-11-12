GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition, la versione PC è stata ritirata, problemi al Rockstar Launcher

Qualcosa è andato molto, molto storto dal lancio di ieri di GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition su PC. A partire dalla scorsa notte, tutte le menzioni di una versione per PC sono state rimosse dal sito di Rockstar e l'app Rockstar Games Launcher è andata completamente offline. Chiunque l'abbia acquistato prima che svanisse non è attualmente in grado di giocare.

Sono trascorse molte ore dall'improvvisa scomparsa della trilogia di GTA su PC. Non si sa ancora bene perché, ma Rockstar ha scelto di rimuovere tutte le versioni di GTA III, Vice City e San Andreas dai negozi di PC alternativi, incluso Steam, il che significa che il suo software su misura è l'unico modo per giocare.

Il supporto di Rockstar su Twitter ha dichiarato che il gioco è stato messo "temporaneamente offline per manutenzione", dicendo che i servizi torneranno non appena questo sarà completo. In seguito, un tweet di quattro ore fa afferma che il team è ancora al lavoro per riportare online il Rockstar Launcher: ciò significa che non si è ancora venuti a capo del problema.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 12, 2021

The Rockstar Games Launcher was up long enough to take my money, but now I can't play the GTA Trilogy because their services are down lol pic.twitter.com/PZigmdit1F — Sweet Lu (@LCMendez) November 11, 2021

I think @RockstarGames made the case today for two things



1) Just put your game on Steamn

2) Tying a SINGLEPLAYER game to an online launcher is beyond stupid.



You dropped so many balls today Rockstar. I've been a fan for so long, but I find it hard to defend this level of fail. — Kreyg (@Kreyg) November 12, 2021

Come potete notare dalle reazioni qui sopra, i fan non sono per niente contenti di aver pagato per poi non avere nulla in mano. Insomma, per adesso non resta che aspettare pazientemente un aggiornamento di Rockstar.

