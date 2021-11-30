Halo Infinite multiplayer cambia con un grosso aumento degli XP nelle prime 6 partite di ogni giorno

Dopo aver affermato che la progressione multiplayer di Halo Infinite è in cima alla sua lista di priorità, 343 Industries ha rivelato cambiamenti in arrivo per gli XP guadagnati nelle partite.

Il community manager John Junyszek ha dichiarato che gli XP guadagnati dalle prime sei partite in un giorno saranno aumentati. Questo cambiamento dovrebbe entrare in vigore domani, primo dicembre.

La prima partita fornirà 300 XP; la seconda e la terza partita conferiranno 200 XP ciascuna; e la quarta, la quinta e la sesta partita forniranno 100 XP ciascuna.

Ogni partita da questo momento in poi (in un giorno) fornirà 50 XP, come avviene attualmente. Ciò dovrebbe consentire ai giocatori di guadagnare un livello completo del Battle Pass al giorno, che può essere triplicato con un booster XP.

When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily "Play 1 Game" Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like. To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day. An outline of this update can be found below: — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP



We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback! ? — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

Ovviamente, il team di sviluppo è consapevole che i fan vogliono "cambiamenti ancora più grandi". Junyszek ha affermato che il team sta lavorando sodo, ma che "ci vorrà del tempo".

Il multiplayer di Halo Infinite è attualmente disponibile per Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC. La campagna arriverà l'8 dicembre.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.