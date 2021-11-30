Halo Infinite multiplayer cambia con un grosso aumento degli XP nelle prime 6 partite di ogni giorno

I fan di Halo possono aspettarsi a breve novità per il multiplayer.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 30 novembre 2021

Dopo aver affermato che la progressione multiplayer di Halo Infinite è in cima alla sua lista di priorità, 343 Industries ha rivelato cambiamenti in arrivo per gli XP guadagnati nelle partite.

Il community manager John Junyszek ha dichiarato che gli XP guadagnati dalle prime sei partite in un giorno saranno aumentati. Questo cambiamento dovrebbe entrare in vigore domani, primo dicembre.

La prima partita fornirà 300 XP; la seconda e la terza partita conferiranno 200 XP ciascuna; e la quarta, la quinta e la sesta partita forniranno 100 XP ciascuna.

Ogni partita da questo momento in poi (in un giorno) fornirà 50 XP, come avviene attualmente. Ciò dovrebbe consentire ai giocatori di guadagnare un livello completo del Battle Pass al giorno, che può essere triplicato con un booster XP.

Ovviamente, il team di sviluppo è consapevole che i fan vogliono "cambiamenti ancora più grandi". Junyszek ha affermato che il team sta lavorando sodo, ma che "ci vorrà del tempo".

Il multiplayer di Halo Infinite è attualmente disponibile per Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC. La campagna arriverà l'8 dicembre.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

Vai ai commenti (1)

Altro su Halo: Infinite

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Cyberpunk 2077 cambia focus con meno sviluppatori su supporto e patch e più sulle espansioni

Il focus dello studio è sui nuovi contenuti per Cyberpunk 2077.

Halo Infinite le recensioni si avvicinano! Ecco la data in cui verranno pubblicate

Scopriamo quando saranno pubblicate le recensioni della campagna di Halo Infinite.

Battlefield 2042 avrebbe tagliato e ridotto drasticamente la distruzione di grattacieli e mappe

Un'ambiziosa feature per Battlefield 2042 ridimensionata?

11

Battlefield 2042 è il Battlefield 'principale' con la valutazione peggiore

Un record...al ribasso per Battlefield 2042.

5

Halo Infinite ha una progressione troppo punitiva? 343 Industries promette miglioramenti

Il sistema di progressione di Halo Infinite è in cima alla lista delle cose da mettere a posto.

2

Articoli correlati...

Battlefield 2042 lancio da incubo, è nella Top 10 dei giochi peggio recensiti su Steam

Le aspettative erano alte, il punteggio di Battlefield 2042 su Steam... non molto.

15

Provato | Halo Infinite - Un assaggio del ritorno di Master Chief

Vi diciamo le nostre prime sensazioni sulla campagna.

18

Call of Duty Vanguard flop? In UK vendite in calo del 40%, è il peggiore COD in 14 anni

COD Vanguard delude nel Regno Unito?

2

Raccomandato | Battlefield 2042 - La guerra totale di DICE è tornata

… ed è proprio come la ricordavamo.

12

'Call of Duty: Warzone è un gioco per bambini di 11 anni'

COD: Warzone non piace più a Dr. Disrespect.

4

Commenti (1)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza