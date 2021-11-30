Hellblade 2 e BioShock 4 saranno ai The Game Awards 2021 per nuovi interessanti rumor

I The Game Awards 2021 potrebbero riservare interessanti sorprese a tutti i fan in attesa di novità su Hellblade 2 e BioShock 4.

Stando a quanto affermato dall'insider RalphsValve, i due giochi potrebbero essere tra i protagonisti dei TGA.

Riguardo Hellblade 2, potremmo aspettarci un nuovo trailer, come accaduto per il primo video. Per quanto riguarda BioShock 4, che dovrebbe chiamarsi BioShock Isolation, potrebbe essere finalmente mostrato con un teaser.

Inoltre, secondo l'insider, ai TGA dovevano esserci anche Ken Levine e lo studio Ghost Story Games, ma sembra che il team abbia deciso di rimandare la presentazione del nuovo progetto al primo trimestre del 2022.

After a parley I?ve had regarding Ken Levine showing face for the upcoming TGA, they?ve unfortunately decided to pull out, as a result of ?clashing concepts? ? Ghost Story Games have reportedly decided to settle their reveal for Q1, 2022.



BioShock tease and Hellblade expected pic.twitter.com/KPoDD9W34c — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 29, 2021

I The Game Awards 2021 andranno in onda il 9 dicembre.

Fonte: Twitter.