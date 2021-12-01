Hogwarts Legacy presto novità, la presenza ai The Game Awards 2021 sembra sempre più probabile

Secondo un leaker possiamo aspettarci a breve notizie su Hogwarts Legacy.

News di Matteo Zibbo
Aggiornato il 1 dicembre 2021

Una nuova fuga di notizie da un insider del settore suggerisce che Avalanche Software potrebbe essere pronta a rivelare alcune nuove informazioni sullo sviluppo di Hogwarts Legacy.

Non è del tutto chiaro cosa sarà svelato, ma un annuncio dovrebbe essere in attesa dell'approvazione di Warner Bros. Interactive.

Questo proviene da un insider che in passato ha fatto trapelare filmati e screenshot inediti del gioco, Millie Amand.

Secondo Amand, diverso materiale è attualmente pronto per il lancio, ma l'ultima parola sull'uscita in pubblico è nelle mani di Warner Bros. Interactive. Potrebbe trattarsi di qualsiasi cosa, da nuove concept art a un nuovo trailer che offrirà ai fan una visione migliore di come potrebbe essere il gioco.

Non resta che attendere eventuali novità da Avalanche Software e Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy uscirà nel 2022 per PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Fonte: Gamerant.

