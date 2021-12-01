Hogwarts Legacy presto novità, la presenza ai The Game Awards 2021 sembra sempre più probabile
Secondo un leaker possiamo aspettarci a breve notizie su Hogwarts Legacy.
Una nuova fuga di notizie da un insider del settore suggerisce che Avalanche Software potrebbe essere pronta a rivelare alcune nuove informazioni sullo sviluppo di Hogwarts Legacy.
Non è del tutto chiaro cosa sarà svelato, ma un annuncio dovrebbe essere in attesa dell'approvazione di Warner Bros. Interactive.
Questo proviene da un insider che in passato ha fatto trapelare filmati e screenshot inediti del gioco, Millie Amand.
Secondo Amand, diverso materiale è attualmente pronto per il lancio, ma l'ultima parola sull'uscita in pubblico è nelle mani di Warner Bros. Interactive. Potrebbe trattarsi di qualsiasi cosa, da nuove concept art a un nuovo trailer che offrirà ai fan una visione migliore di come potrebbe essere il gioco.
Hogwarts Update— Millie A (@millieamand) November 30, 2021
Asset is ready.
Awaiting sign off from Warner. They have final decision/approval for public release.
WB concerned of more J.K media backlash, they understand it will happen regardless of when asset is shown but ?hesitant and concerned? is current mood. pic.twitter.com/3FBT8NnkU5
Non resta che attendere eventuali novità da Avalanche Software e Warner Bros.
Hogwarts Legacy uscirà nel 2022 per PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.
Fonte: Gamerant.
