Hogwarts Legacy presto novità, la presenza ai The Game Awards 2021 sembra sempre più probabile

Una nuova fuga di notizie da un insider del settore suggerisce che Avalanche Software potrebbe essere pronta a rivelare alcune nuove informazioni sullo sviluppo di Hogwarts Legacy.

Non è del tutto chiaro cosa sarà svelato, ma un annuncio dovrebbe essere in attesa dell'approvazione di Warner Bros. Interactive.

Questo proviene da un insider che in passato ha fatto trapelare filmati e screenshot inediti del gioco, Millie Amand.

Secondo Amand, diverso materiale è attualmente pronto per il lancio, ma l'ultima parola sull'uscita in pubblico è nelle mani di Warner Bros. Interactive. Potrebbe trattarsi di qualsiasi cosa, da nuove concept art a un nuovo trailer che offrirà ai fan una visione migliore di come potrebbe essere il gioco.

Hogwarts Update



Asset is ready.



Awaiting sign off from Warner. They have final decision/approval for public release.



WB concerned of more J.K media backlash, they understand it will happen regardless of when asset is shown but ?hesitant and concerned? is current mood. pic.twitter.com/3FBT8NnkU5 — Millie A (@millieamand) November 30, 2021

Non resta che attendere eventuali novità da Avalanche Software e Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy uscirà nel 2022 per PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Fonte: Gamerant.