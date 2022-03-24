Inscryption è il Gioco dell'Anno alla GDC 2022

A San Francisco durante la GDC 2022 si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards e anche dei Game Developers Choice Awards, dove sono stati scelti i migliori videogiochi del 2021 in una serie di diverse categorie.

Inscryption ha fatto la storia essendo il primo videogioco a vincere entrambi i premi. Ciò significa che ha vinto il premio Seumas McNally per essere stato il miglior indie dell'anno e anche per essere stato scelto come miglior gioco dell'anno.

Nel caso degli IGF Awards 2022, si è spinto ancora oltre vincendo la maggior parte delle categorie, visto che ha anche vinto il premio per il miglior audio, design e narrativa.

Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo a tutti i vincitori:

2022 Game Developers Choice Awards

Best Debut -- Valheim

Best Visual Art -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Audio -- Unpacking

Best Narrative -- Psychonauts 2

Social Impact Award -- Boyfriend Dungeon

Innovation Award -- Unpacking

Best Technology -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Design -- It Takes Two

Audience Award -- Valheim

Game of the Year -- Inscryption

Ambassador Award -- Steven Spohn

Lifetime Achievement Award -- Yuji Horii

2022 Independent Games Festival Awards

Best Student Game -- Live Adventure

Excellence in Design -- Inscryption

Excellence in Visual Art -- Papetura

Excellence in Audio -- Inscryption

Nuovo Award -- Memory Card

Excellence in Narrative -- Inscryption

Audience Award -- Mini Motorways

Seumas McNally Grand Prize -- Inscryption

Fonte: Gamespot