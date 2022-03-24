Inscryption è il Gioco dell'Anno alla GDC 2022

Un bel traguardo per Inscryption.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

A San Francisco durante la GDC 2022 si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards e anche dei Game Developers Choice Awards, dove sono stati scelti i migliori videogiochi del 2021 in una serie di diverse categorie.

Inscryption ha fatto la storia essendo il primo videogioco a vincere entrambi i premi. Ciò significa che ha vinto il premio Seumas McNally per essere stato il miglior indie dell'anno e anche per essere stato scelto come miglior gioco dell'anno.

Nel caso degli IGF Awards 2022, si è spinto ancora oltre vincendo la maggior parte delle categorie, visto che ha anche vinto il premio per il miglior audio, design e narrativa.

Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo a tutti i vincitori:

2022 Game Developers Choice Awards

  • Best Debut -- Valheim
  • Best Visual Art -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Audio -- Unpacking
  • Best Narrative -- Psychonauts 2
  • Social Impact Award -- Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Innovation Award -- Unpacking
  • Best Technology -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Design -- It Takes Two
  • Audience Award -- Valheim
  • Game of the Year -- Inscryption
  • Ambassador Award -- Steven Spohn
  • Lifetime Achievement Award -- Yuji Horii

2022 Independent Games Festival Awards

  • Best Student Game -- Live Adventure
  • Excellence in Design -- Inscryption
  • Excellence in Visual Art -- Papetura
  • Excellence in Audio -- Inscryption
  • Nuovo Award -- Memory Card
  • Excellence in Narrative -- Inscryption
  • Audience Award -- Mini Motorways
  • Seumas McNally Grand Prize -- Inscryption

Fonte: Gamespot

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Inscryption

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp è stato rinviato a data da destinarsi

L'annuncio di Nintendo.

5

Hard West 2 ci trasporta fino al cuore più oscuro del West con il trailer di annuncio

Vediamo insieme il trailer di Hard West 2.

2

Starship Troopers - Terran Command è stato rinviato e ha una nuova data di uscita

Starship Troopers - Terran Command arriverà tra qualche mese.

The DioField Chronicle è un nuovo RPG tattico in arrivo su PS4 e PS5

The DioField Chronicle è stato annunciato da Square Enix .

Inscryption, lo splendido gioco di carte horror aggiunge l'espansione gratuita 'Kaycee's Mod'

Nuovi contenuti interessanti per Inscryption.

Articoli correlati...

Provato | The Settlers - Il ritorno dell'RTS di Ubisoft

Uno sguardo al nuovo capitolo dello storico strategico.

Essenziale | Age of Empires IV recensione - Ritorno a nuove origini

Dalle basi del secondo episodio al futuro della saga.

Marvel's Midnight Suns ecco i primi imperdibili video gameplay!

Finalmente possiamo vedere in cosa consiste Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Frostpunk 2 è il ritorno dello spietato futuro glaciale dei creatori di This War of Mine

11 Bit Studios ci accompagna 30 anni dopo il primo Frostpunk.

Total War Warhammer 2 incontra...Henry Cavill

L'interprete di Geralt e Superman è protagonista dell'ultimo DLC.

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza