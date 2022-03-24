Inscryption è il Gioco dell'Anno alla GDC 2022
Un bel traguardo per Inscryption.
A San Francisco durante la GDC 2022 si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards e anche dei Game Developers Choice Awards, dove sono stati scelti i migliori videogiochi del 2021 in una serie di diverse categorie.
Inscryption ha fatto la storia essendo il primo videogioco a vincere entrambi i premi. Ciò significa che ha vinto il premio Seumas McNally per essere stato il miglior indie dell'anno e anche per essere stato scelto come miglior gioco dell'anno.
Nel caso degli IGF Awards 2022, si è spinto ancora oltre vincendo la maggior parte delle categorie, visto che ha anche vinto il premio per il miglior audio, design e narrativa.
Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo a tutti i vincitori:
2022 Game Developers Choice Awards
- Best Debut -- Valheim
- Best Visual Art -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Audio -- Unpacking
- Best Narrative -- Psychonauts 2
- Social Impact Award -- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Innovation Award -- Unpacking
- Best Technology -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Design -- It Takes Two
- Audience Award -- Valheim
- Game of the Year -- Inscryption
- Ambassador Award -- Steven Spohn
- Lifetime Achievement Award -- Yuji Horii
2022 Independent Games Festival Awards
- Best Student Game -- Live Adventure
- Excellence in Design -- Inscryption
- Excellence in Visual Art -- Papetura
- Excellence in Audio -- Inscryption
- Nuovo Award -- Memory Card
- Excellence in Narrative -- Inscryption
- Audience Award -- Mini Motorways
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize -- Inscryption
Fonte: Gamespot
Commenti (0)