It Takes Two è il GOTY dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022

It Takes Two si aggiudica l'ambito premio. Scopriamo gli altri vincitori.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

It Takes Two ha vinto l'ennesimo premio in una prestigiosa cerimonia, vincendo il GOTY ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2022.

It Takes Two aveva già vinto il Game of the Year ai Game Awards lo scorso dicembre.

DICE, che sta per "Design Innovate Communicate Entertain", è una cerimonia che onora il meglio nel settore dei videogiochi. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination (9 in tutto) e ha finito per essere il gioco con il maggior numero di vittorie della serata con quattro in totale. Guardian of the Galaxy, Halo Infinite, Lone Echo II e Returnal hanno vinto numerosi premi durante la cerimonia.

Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori e dei candidati:

Game of the Year

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
  • Deathloop - Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Returnal
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite
  • Deathloop
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • F1 2021
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • FIFA 22
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo II
  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Unpacking
  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Pokémon Unite
  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage

Online Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Fonte: Gamepur.

Riguardo l'autore

