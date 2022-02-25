It Takes Two è il GOTY dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022

It Takes Two ha vinto l'ennesimo premio in una prestigiosa cerimonia, vincendo il GOTY ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2022.

It Takes Two aveva già vinto il Game of the Year ai Game Awards lo scorso dicembre.

DICE, che sta per "Design Innovate Communicate Entertain", è una cerimonia che onora il meglio nel settore dei videogiochi. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination (9 in tutto) e ha finito per essere il gioco con il maggior numero di vittorie della serata con quattro in totale. Guardian of the Galaxy, Halo Infinite, Lone Echo II e Returnal hanno vinto numerosi premi durante la cerimonia.

Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori e dei candidati:

Game of the Year

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu

Deathloop - Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Guardians of the Galaxy

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Guardians of the Galaxy

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5

F1 2021

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush

FIFA 22

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon Unite

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Fonte: Gamepur.