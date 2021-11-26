PlayStation nello spot 'Play Has No Limits' ha nascosto anche tre giochi non ancora annunciati?

A settembre di quest'anno PlayStation ha pubblicato durante il suo PlayStation Showcase un nuovo spot pubblicitario. Intitolato "Play Has No Limits", il video ci ha mostrato una particolare partita a scacchi "umana" girata per le strade di una città. Lungo i fotogrammi tuttavia PlayStation ha inserito loghi e immagini che rimandano ad una serie di giochi usciti su PS4 e PS5 o comunque di prossima uscita.

Ora, la pagina web ufficiale sfida i giocatori ha trovare tutti e 34 gli easter egg ed un fan è riuscito a scovarli tutti, scoprendo tra le altre cose che tre di questi sono comunque dei "segreti" e che molto probabilmente riportano a giochi non ancora annunciati.

L'utente di Twitter NextGenPlayer è riuscito appunto nell'intento di trovare tutti questi easter egg riportando come tre di questi sono effettivamente legati a giochi non ancora annunciati. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alle immagini e ai loghi scoperti.

Hogwarts Legacy Fortnite SEGRETO God of War Ragnarok Tekken SEGRETO Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Returnal Fall Guys Dragon Quest CoD Vanguard Sonic Gran Turismo 7 Temtem FIFA 22 Ghostwire Tokyo Final Fantasy 16 Pac-Man Rainbow Six Siege SEGRETO Alan Wake Remastered Sly Cooper Horizon Forbidden West Tchia FFVII Remake Forspoken Genshin Impact Street Fighter Crash Bandicoot Deathloop Astro Bot Resident Evil Helldivers Ace Combat 7

Quali sono questi misteriosi giochi? Verranno svelati presto, magari ai The Game Awards? Solo il tempo ce lo dirà.