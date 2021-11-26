PlayStation nello spot 'Play Has No Limits' ha nascosto anche tre giochi non ancora annunciati?
La scoperta di un fan tra gli indizi dello spot PlayStation.
A settembre di quest'anno PlayStation ha pubblicato durante il suo PlayStation Showcase un nuovo spot pubblicitario. Intitolato "Play Has No Limits", il video ci ha mostrato una particolare partita a scacchi "umana" girata per le strade di una città. Lungo i fotogrammi tuttavia PlayStation ha inserito loghi e immagini che rimandano ad una serie di giochi usciti su PS4 e PS5 o comunque di prossima uscita.
Ora, la pagina web ufficiale sfida i giocatori ha trovare tutti e 34 gli easter egg ed un fan è riuscito a scovarli tutti, scoprendo tra le altre cose che tre di questi sono comunque dei "segreti" e che molto probabilmente riportano a giochi non ancora annunciati.
L'utente di Twitter NextGenPlayer è riuscito appunto nell'intento di trovare tutti questi easter egg riportando come tre di questi sono effettivamente legati a giochi non ancora annunciati. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alle immagini e ai loghi scoperti.
Another ?secret? game pic.twitter.com/TNKYF4xqOC— Hunter ? (@NextGenPlayer) November 26, 2021
Third secret Sony game found pic.twitter.com/8PLlY7baiI— Hunter ? (@NextGenPlayer) November 26, 2021
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Fortnite
- SEGRETO
- God of War Ragnarok
- Tekken
- SEGRETO
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves
- Returnal
- Fall Guys
- Dragon Quest
- CoD Vanguard
- Sonic
- Gran Turismo 7
- Temtem
- FIFA 22
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Final Fantasy 16
- Pac-Man
- Rainbow Six Siege
- SEGRETO
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Sly Cooper
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tchia
- FFVII Remake
- Forspoken
- Genshin Impact
- Street Fighter
- Crash Bandicoot
- Deathloop
- Astro Bot
- Resident Evil
- Helldivers
- Ace Combat 7
Quali sono questi misteriosi giochi? Verranno svelati presto, magari ai The Game Awards? Solo il tempo ce lo dirà.
