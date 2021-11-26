PlayStation nello spot 'Play Has No Limits' ha nascosto anche tre giochi non ancora annunciati?

La scoperta di un fan tra gli indizi dello spot PlayStation.

Aggiornato il 26 novembre 2021

A settembre di quest'anno PlayStation ha pubblicato durante il suo PlayStation Showcase un nuovo spot pubblicitario. Intitolato "Play Has No Limits", il video ci ha mostrato una particolare partita a scacchi "umana" girata per le strade di una città. Lungo i fotogrammi tuttavia PlayStation ha inserito loghi e immagini che rimandano ad una serie di giochi usciti su PS4 e PS5 o comunque di prossima uscita.

Ora, la pagina web ufficiale sfida i giocatori ha trovare tutti e 34 gli easter egg ed un fan è riuscito a scovarli tutti, scoprendo tra le altre cose che tre di questi sono comunque dei "segreti" e che molto probabilmente riportano a giochi non ancora annunciati.

L'utente di Twitter NextGenPlayer è riuscito appunto nell'intento di trovare tutti questi easter egg riportando come tre di questi sono effettivamente legati a giochi non ancora annunciati. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alle immagini e ai loghi scoperti.

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Fortnite
  3. SEGRETO
  4. God of War Ragnarok
  5. Tekken
  6. SEGRETO
  7. Uncharted Legacy of Thieves
  8. Returnal
  9. Fall Guys
  10. Dragon Quest
  11. CoD Vanguard
  12. Sonic
  13. Gran Turismo 7
  14. Temtem
  15. FIFA 22
  16. Ghostwire Tokyo
  17. Final Fantasy 16
  18. Pac-Man
  19. Rainbow Six Siege
  20. SEGRETO
  21. Alan Wake Remastered
  22. Sly Cooper
  23. Horizon Forbidden West
  24. Tchia
  25. FFVII Remake
  26. Forspoken
  27. Genshin Impact
  28. Street Fighter
  29. Crash Bandicoot
  30. Deathloop
  31. Astro Bot
  32. Resident Evil
  33. Helldivers
  34. Ace Combat 7

Quali sono questi misteriosi giochi? Verranno svelati presto, magari ai The Game Awards? Solo il tempo ce lo dirà.

