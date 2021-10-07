PS5 e PS4: quali sono i giochi più scaricati di settembre?

Nelle ultime ore Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato i dati ufficiali del mese scorso che mostrano quali giochi del PlayStation Store sono stati scaricati di più a settembre.

Su PlayStation 5, l'avventura indipendente Kena: Bridge of Spirits è stata la più popolare. I giocatori di PS4, tuttavia, erano in preda alla febbre del basket e hanno acquistato l'ultimo capitolo di NBA 2K22. Come ad agosto, i possessori di visore VR hanno preferito giocare al gioco musicale Beat Saber. Tra i titoli free-to-play, al top c'è eFootball PES 2022 di recente pubblicazione, che però non convince né in termini di contenuti né di qualità. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo ai titoli più scaricati di settembre per quanto riguarda l'Europa.

PlayStation 5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits NBA 2K22 Diablo II: Resurrected Deathloop Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Death Stranding: Director's Cut Tales of Arise Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 Life is Strange: True Colors Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege It Takes Two Hitman 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel's Avengers Metro Exodus No Man's Sky Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Watch Dogs: Legion

PlayStation 4

NBA 2K22 GTA 5 MineCraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Diablo II: Resurrected Need for Speed Heat Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout The Forest Gran Turismo Sport eFootball PES 2021 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege The Crew 2 F1 2021 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection Kena: Bridge of Spirits Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Origins Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Insurgency: Sandstorm

PlayStation VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Swordsman VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Creed: Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Superhot VR Cave Digger GORN

Free-to-play

eFootball 2022 Fortnite Genshin Impact Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Mega Zombie eFootball PES 2021 LITE Splitgate Super Animal Royale Apex Legends

Fonte: PlayStation Blog