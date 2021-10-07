PS5 e PS4: quali sono i giochi più scaricati di settembre?
Ecco le liste pubblicate da PlayStation.
Nelle ultime ore Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato i dati ufficiali del mese scorso che mostrano quali giochi del PlayStation Store sono stati scaricati di più a settembre.
Su PlayStation 5, l'avventura indipendente Kena: Bridge of Spirits è stata la più popolare. I giocatori di PS4, tuttavia, erano in preda alla febbre del basket e hanno acquistato l'ultimo capitolo di NBA 2K22. Come ad agosto, i possessori di visore VR hanno preferito giocare al gioco musicale Beat Saber. Tra i titoli free-to-play, al top c'è eFootball PES 2022 di recente pubblicazione, che però non convince né in termini di contenuti né di qualità. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo ai titoli più scaricati di settembre per quanto riguarda l'Europa.
PlayStation 5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- NBA 2K22
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Deathloop
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut
- Tales of Arise
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- It Takes Two
- Hitman 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel's Avengers
- Metro Exodus
- No Man's Sky
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Watch Dogs: Legion
PlayStation 4
- NBA 2K22
- GTA 5
- MineCraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Need for Speed Heat
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- The Forest
- Gran Turismo Sport
- eFootball PES 2021
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- The Crew 2
- F1 2021
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Swordsman VR
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Superhot VR
- Cave Digger
- GORN
Free-to-play
- eFootball 2022
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Mega Zombie
- eFootball PES 2021 LITE
- Splitgate
- Super Animal Royale
- Apex Legends
Fonte: PlayStation Blog
Commenti (0)