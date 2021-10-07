PS5 e PS4: quali sono i giochi più scaricati di settembre?

Ecco le liste pubblicate da PlayStation.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 7 ottobre 2021

Nelle ultime ore Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato i dati ufficiali del mese scorso che mostrano quali giochi del PlayStation Store sono stati scaricati di più a settembre.

Su PlayStation 5, l'avventura indipendente Kena: Bridge of Spirits è stata la più popolare. I giocatori di PS4, tuttavia, erano in preda alla febbre del basket e hanno acquistato l'ultimo capitolo di NBA 2K22. Come ad agosto, i possessori di visore VR hanno preferito giocare al gioco musicale Beat Saber. Tra i titoli free-to-play, al top c'è eFootball PES 2022 di recente pubblicazione, che però non convince né in termini di contenuti né di qualità. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo ai titoli più scaricati di settembre per quanto riguarda l'Europa.

PlayStation 5

  1. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  2. NBA 2K22
  3. Diablo II: Resurrected
  4. Deathloop
  5. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  6. Death Stranding: Director's Cut
  7. Tales of Arise
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  10. F1 2021
  11. Life is Strange: True Colors
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
  13. It Takes Two
  14. Hitman 3
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. Marvel's Avengers
  17. Metro Exodus
  18. No Man's Sky
  19. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  20. Watch Dogs: Legion

PlayStation 4

  1. NBA 2K22
  2. GTA 5
  3. MineCraft
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Diablo II: Resurrected
  6. Need for Speed Heat
  7. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  8. The Forest
  9. Gran Turismo Sport
  10. eFootball PES 2021
  11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
  12. The Crew 2
  13. F1 2021
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  15. Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
  16. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  17. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  18. Assassin's Creed Origins
  19. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  20. Insurgency: Sandstorm

PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  4. Swordsman VR
  5. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  8. Superhot VR
  9. Cave Digger
  10. GORN

Free-to-play

  1. eFootball 2022
  2. Fortnite
  3. Genshin Impact
  4. Rocket League
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Mega Zombie
  7. eFootball PES 2021 LITE
  8. Splitgate
  9. Super Animal Royale
  10. Apex Legends

Fonte: PlayStation Blog

