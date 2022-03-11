PlayStation Store: Elden Ring per PS5 primo nei giochi scaricati a febbraio

Febbraio ha visto una serie incredibile di uscite di videogiochi PlayStation e non, incluso Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 e la versione PS5 di Cyberpunk 2077. Quali sono quindi i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Europa? Ci viene in aiuto proprio PlayStation Blog che stila la classifica dei giochi PS5, PS4 e PSVR. Nei titoli PS5 Elden Ring è stato il più scaricato, cosa diversa per i titoli PS4 in cui spicca FIFA 22. In ultima analisi, il titolo PSVR più scaricato è Beat Saber mentre per quanto riguarda i giochi free-to-play vince Fortnite.

Giochi PS5

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Sifu F1 2021 FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Among Us It Takes Two Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Riders Republic Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 Resident Evil Village Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Giochi PS4

FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Horizon Zero Dawn F1 2021 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Among Us God of War Sifu Gang Beasts Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Sims 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Dying Light Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Giochi PSVR

Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR The Room VR: A Dark Matter Gun Club VR Zenith: The Last City Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Swordsman VR

Giochi free-to-play

Fortnite Rocket League Rec Room Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla

Fonte: PlayStation Blog