PlayStation Store: Elden Ring per PS5 primo nei giochi scaricati a febbraio
Altro centro per Elden Ring.
Febbraio ha visto una serie incredibile di uscite di videogiochi PlayStation e non, incluso Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 e la versione PS5 di Cyberpunk 2077. Quali sono quindi i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Europa? Ci viene in aiuto proprio PlayStation Blog che stila la classifica dei giochi PS5, PS4 e PSVR. Nei titoli PS5 Elden Ring è stato il più scaricato, cosa diversa per i titoli PS4 in cui spicca FIFA 22. In ultima analisi, il titolo PSVR più scaricato è Beat Saber mentre per quanto riguarda i giochi free-to-play vince Fortnite.
Giochi PS5
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Sifu
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- It Takes Two
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Riders Republic
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- Resident Evil Village
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
Giochi PS4
- FIFA 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- F1 2021
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- God of War
- Sifu
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Dying Light
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Giochi PSVR
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- Gun Club VR
- Zenith: The Last City
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Swordsman VR
Giochi free-to-play
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
Fonte: PlayStation Blog
