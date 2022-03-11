PlayStation Store: Elden Ring per PS5 primo nei giochi scaricati a febbraio

Altro centro per Elden Ring.

Febbraio ha visto una serie incredibile di uscite di videogiochi PlayStation e non, incluso Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 e la versione PS5 di Cyberpunk 2077. Quali sono quindi i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Europa? Ci viene in aiuto proprio PlayStation Blog che stila la classifica dei giochi PS5, PS4 e PSVR. Nei titoli PS5 Elden Ring è stato il più scaricato, cosa diversa per i titoli PS4 in cui spicca FIFA 22. In ultima analisi, il titolo PSVR più scaricato è Beat Saber mentre per quanto riguarda i giochi free-to-play vince Fortnite.

Giochi PS5

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Sifu
  6. F1 2021
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Among Us
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. Madden NFL 22
  14. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  15. Riders Republic
  16. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  17. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  18. Far Cry 6
  19. Resident Evil Village
  20. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Giochi PS4

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Minecraft
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn
  8. F1 2021
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. NBA 2K22
  12. Among Us
  13. God of War
  14. Sifu
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  17. The Sims 4
  18. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  19. Dying Light
  20. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Giochi PSVR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Creed: Rise to Glory
  3. Job Simulator
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Sniper Elite VR
  6. The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  7. Gun Club VR
  8. Zenith: The Last City
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  10. Swordsman VR

Giochi free-to-play

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Rec Room
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball 2022
  8. Genshin Impact
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Brawlhalla

Fonte: PlayStation Blog

Riguardo l'autore

