PS5 potrebbe ricevere il VRR con il prossimo aggiornamento

Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), la tecnologia che rimuove completamente lo screen tearing, riducendo stuttering ed input lag, potrebbe presto arrivare su PS5.

In passato ci sono stati diversi rumor sull'arrivo di tale tecnologia su PlayStation, già disponibile su Xbox. Ora, un leaker ha suggerito che il VRR potrebbe arrivare su PS5 con il prossimo aggiornamento di sistema.

"Per chi è interessato, il VRR presumibilmente arriverà nel prossimo aggiornamento del firmware di PS5. La distribuzione non sembra troppo lontana", scrive il leaker Foxy su Twitter.

"Leggera avvertenza. supporto solo per la gamma Bravia 2021, finora".

.



I don't care for it, rather have well optimised games, but for those interested, VRR is **allegedly** coming in the next #PS5 firmware update.. deployment is allegedly not too far off.



Slight caveat. support for #Bravia 2021 range only, so far. — Games Not War - Foxy (@foxygames_uk) March 7, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Insomma, il prossimo aggiornamento di sistema di PS5 potrebbe portare con sé un'interessante feature anche se, come afferma il leaker, il VRR potrebbe essere supportato solo dai televisori Bravia 2021.

Non resta che attendere un annuncio di Sony.

Fonte: Twitter.