PS5 potrebbe ricevere il VRR con il prossimo aggiornamento

Un leaker suggerisce l'arrivo del Variable Refresh Rate su PS5.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 8 marzo 2022

Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), la tecnologia che rimuove completamente lo screen tearing, riducendo stuttering ed input lag, potrebbe presto arrivare su PS5.

In passato ci sono stati diversi rumor sull'arrivo di tale tecnologia su PlayStation, già disponibile su Xbox. Ora, un leaker ha suggerito che il VRR potrebbe arrivare su PS5 con il prossimo aggiornamento di sistema.

"Per chi è interessato, il VRR presumibilmente arriverà nel prossimo aggiornamento del firmware di PS5. La distribuzione non sembra troppo lontana", scrive il leaker Foxy su Twitter.

"Leggera avvertenza. supporto solo per la gamma Bravia 2021, finora".

Insomma, il prossimo aggiornamento di sistema di PS5 potrebbe portare con sé un'interessante feature anche se, come afferma il leaker, il VRR potrebbe essere supportato solo dai televisori Bravia 2021.

Non resta che attendere un annuncio di Sony.

Fonte: Twitter.

