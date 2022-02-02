Psychonauts 2 vince il premio 'Gioco dell'Anno' ai New York Game Awards 2022
Psychonauts 2 è un successo.
I New York Game Awards 2022 hanno incoronato Psychonauts 2 come gioco dell'anno. Il titolo di Double Fine ha anche vinto un premio come miglior mondo, mentre il fondatore dello studio Tim Schafer ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award.
Sable e Resident Evil 4 VR hanno vinto due premi ciascuno. Il titolo di Shedworks ha ricevuto premi per il miglior gioco indie e la migliore musica, mentre il porting della realtà virtuale di Capcom ha ricevuto il premio per il miglior gioco VR/AR e il miglior remake. Maggie Robertson ha vinto il premio per la migliore interpretazione di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Il premio per il miglior giornalismo di giochi è andato alla giornalista di IGN Rebekah Valentine.
L'evento si è tenuto digitalmente davanti a un pubblico globale tramite YouTube, Twitch e IGN con i messaggi del capo di Xbox Phil Spencer, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO di Entertainment Software Association e Tim Schafer, fondatore di Double Fine.
Ecco tutti i vincitori.
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Sable
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Psychonauts 2
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sable
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Nier Reincarnation
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year: Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine - Investigative reporting
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Tim Schafer
Fonte: Wccftech
