Psychonauts 2 vince il premio 'Gioco dell'Anno' ai New York Game Awards 2022

I New York Game Awards 2022 hanno incoronato Psychonauts 2 come gioco dell'anno. Il titolo di Double Fine ha anche vinto un premio come miglior mondo, mentre il fondatore dello studio Tim Schafer ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award.

Sable e Resident Evil 4 VR hanno vinto due premi ciascuno. Il titolo di Shedworks ha ricevuto premi per il miglior gioco indie e la migliore musica, mentre il porting della realtà virtuale di Capcom ha ricevuto il premio per il miglior gioco VR/AR e il miglior remake. Maggie Robertson ha vinto il premio per la migliore interpretazione di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Il premio per il miglior giornalismo di giochi è andato alla giornalista di IGN Rebekah Valentine.

L'evento si è tenuto digitalmente davanti a un pubblico globale tramite YouTube, Twitch e IGN con i messaggi del capo di Xbox Phil Spencer, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO di Entertainment Software Association e Tim Schafer, fondatore di Double Fine.

Ecco tutti i vincitori.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Sable

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Psychonauts 2

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sable

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Resident Evil 4 VR

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Nier Reincarnation

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4 VR

Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year: Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine - Investigative reporting

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Tim Schafer

