Razer Zephyr la mascherina smart una montagna di bugie? In realtà non sono nemmeno FFP2

Ora Razer sta togliendo la dicitura N95.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 12 gennaio 2022

Il produttore di PC da gioco Razer si è immerso nel mondo delle maschere protettive durante il COVID, vendendo maschere di carta, maschere di stoffa e il suo pezzo forte: il Razer Zephyr, un purificatore d'aria indossabile luminoso con quelli che dice essere "filtri N95". Al CES di questa settimana, ha presentato una nuova versione, il Razer Zephyr Pro, che amplifica la voce da dietro la maschera.

Dopo quell'annuncio, i social si sono scagliati contro l'affermazione "N95" dell'azienda. Naomi Wu, un influencer nel mondo della stampa 3D, ha affermato che avere un "filtro N95" non rende qualcosa una maschera N95 (e quindi Ffp2). Ma la maggior parte delle persone vedrà quella frase come equivalente a "maschera N95", non importa quante dichiarazioni di non responsabilità in caratteri piccoli Razer aggiunge.

Ovviamente queste voci hanno raggiunto Razer, che attraverso una dichiarazione, conferma che "per evitare qualsiasi confusione, stiamo rimuovendo tutti i riferimenti al 'Filtro N95' dal nostro materiale di marketing". Si è inoltre impegnato a contattare i clienti esistenti per "chiarire" ciò che la maschera può e non può fare.

Diciamo che la mascherina Razer fa comunque la sua figura in un'ambientazione cyberpunk, ma meglio comunque indossare mascherine protettive certificate se si sta in mezzo alla gente.

Fonte: Kotaku

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

