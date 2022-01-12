Razer Zephyr la mascherina smart una montagna di bugie? In realtà non sono nemmeno FFP2

Il produttore di PC da gioco Razer si è immerso nel mondo delle maschere protettive durante il COVID, vendendo maschere di carta, maschere di stoffa e il suo pezzo forte: il Razer Zephyr, un purificatore d'aria indossabile luminoso con quelli che dice essere "filtri N95". Al CES di questa settimana, ha presentato una nuova versione, il Razer Zephyr Pro, che amplifica la voce da dietro la maschera.

Dopo quell'annuncio, i social si sono scagliati contro l'affermazione "N95" dell'azienda. Naomi Wu, un influencer nel mondo della stampa 3D, ha affermato che avere un "filtro N95" non rende qualcosa una maschera N95 (e quindi Ffp2). Ma la maggior parte delle persone vedrà quella frase come equivalente a "maschera N95", non importa quante dichiarazioni di non responsabilità in caratteri piccoli Razer aggiunge.

Ovviamente queste voci hanno raggiunto Razer, che attraverso una dichiarazione, conferma che "per evitare qualsiasi confusione, stiamo rimuovendo tutti i riferimenti al 'Filtro N95' dal nostro materiale di marketing". Si è inoltre impegnato a contattare i clienti esistenti per "chiarire" ciò che la maschera può e non può fare.

These people have ordered or are actively seeking the Zephyr as an alternative to real N95 masks. This was Razer's intent and they got what they wanted. All that marketing language is out there and SEOed, the benefits now reaped for Razer and the harm done to the public.

2/9 — Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) January 10, 2022

Razer has successfully validated and marketed their fraudulent product, the lists of people waiting for the next "drop" are full. Razer has not been harmed in the slightest by changing the marketing language after it has already had the desired result on media and the public.

4/9 — Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) January 10, 2022

Shanzhai are clones- similar or cheaper copies of products, and Razer just opened up a whole new market for them. While many can't afford a 0 mask, most can afford its knockoff- and with no word out there that this kind of mask is dangerous and insufficient- why not?

6/9 — Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) January 10, 2022

Razer will move a limited number at their price with their artificial-scarcity "drop" scam but shanzhai Zephyrs and "cool looking" light-up masks will do real volume globally and significantly move the needle as a threat to public health if Razor brings these to market.

8/9 — Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) January 10, 2022

Diciamo che la mascherina Razer fa comunque la sua figura in un'ambientazione cyberpunk, ma meglio comunque indossare mascherine protettive certificate se si sta in mezzo alla gente.

Fonte: Kotaku