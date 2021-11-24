Resident Evil Village è il Game of the Year dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021
Resident Evil Village si porta a casa l'ambito premio. Ecco tutti i vincitori.
I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 si sono svolti ieri, martedì 23 novembre. Lo show riconosce il talento di chi crea esperienze che arricchiscono e lasciano il segno con premi decisi dal voto del pubblico.
Quest'anno, però, ci sono due categorie speciali extra per commemorare 50 anni di videogiochi: i premi Best Gaming Hardware of All Time e Ultimate Game of All Time.
Resident Evil Village è tra i vincitori della serata e ha raccolto 4 Golden Joystick in totale.
Per quanto riguarda le due categorie speciali, il PC è stato decretato come il miglior hardware di gioco di tutti i tempi e Dark Souls ha vinto il premio Ultimate Game of All Time.
Qui sotto, tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021:
- Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
- Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village
- Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
- Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware - PS5
- Best Indie Game - Death's Door
- Studio of the Year - Capcom
- Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
- Breakthrough Award - Housemarque
- Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
- Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring
- Critics Choice Award - Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
- Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC
- Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls
Fonte: Gamesradar.
