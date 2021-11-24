Resident Evil Village è il Game of the Year dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021

I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 si sono svolti ieri, martedì 23 novembre. Lo show riconosce il talento di chi crea esperienze che arricchiscono e lasciano il segno con premi decisi dal voto del pubblico.

Quest'anno, però, ci sono due categorie speciali extra per commemorare 50 anni di videogiochi: i premi Best Gaming Hardware of All Time e Ultimate Game of All Time.

Resident Evil Village è tra i vincitori della serata e ha raccolto 4 Golden Joystick in totale.

Per quanto riguarda le due categorie speciali, il PC è stato decretato come il miglior hardware di gioco di tutti i tempi e Dark Souls ha vinto il premio Ultimate Game of All Time.

Qui sotto, tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021:

Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two

Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village

Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Gaming Hardware - PS5

Best Indie Game - Death's Door

Studio of the Year - Capcom

Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)

Breakthrough Award - Housemarque

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14

PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3

Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2

PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring

Critics Choice Award - Deathloop

Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC

Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls

Fonte: Gamesradar.