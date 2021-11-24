Resident Evil Village è il Game of the Year dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Resident Evil Village si porta a casa l'ambito premio. Ecco tutti i vincitori.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 24 novembre 2021

I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 si sono svolti ieri, martedì 23 novembre. Lo show riconosce il talento di chi crea esperienze che arricchiscono e lasciano il segno con premi decisi dal voto del pubblico.

Quest'anno, però, ci sono due categorie speciali extra per commemorare 50 anni di videogiochi: i premi Best Gaming Hardware of All Time e Ultimate Game of All Time.

Resident Evil Village è tra i vincitori della serata e ha raccolto 4 Golden Joystick in totale.

Per quanto riguarda le due categorie speciali, il PC è stato decretato come il miglior hardware di gioco di tutti i tempi e Dark Souls ha vinto il premio Ultimate Game of All Time.

Qui sotto, tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021:

  • Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
  • Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village
  • Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
  • Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Best Gaming Hardware - PS5
  • Best Indie Game - Death's Door
  • Studio of the Year - Capcom
  • Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
  • Breakthrough Award - Housemarque
  • Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
  • Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14
  • PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
  • Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring
  • Critics Choice Award - Deathloop
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
  • Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC
  • Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls

Fonte: Gamesradar.

Vai ai commenti (2)

Altro su Resident Evil Village

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Hideo Kojima in nuove immagini 'sperimenta' per il suo nuovo gioco horror? E c'è chi spera in Silent Hill

Kojima Productions lavora a qualcosa. Sarà Silent Hill o un nuovo horror?

13

Madison tra P.T. e Fatal Frame in un nuovo inquietante video gameplay

Vediamo i primi 12 minuti dell'horror Madison.

Dying Light 2 ha 'zero' possibilità di essere rinviato ancora. La promessa di Techland

Un sospiro di sollievo per chi attende con ansia Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human ha un imperdibile video gameplay tra parkour, combattimento e molto altro

Un nuovo sguardo a Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The Game Awards 2021: svelate le nomination per il Game of the Year e tutte le categorie!

Ecco la lista delle nomination dei The Game Awards 2021.

15

Articoli correlati...

Resident Evil 9 proverà a rompere i 'cliché' del genere horror? Il director di Village dice la sua

Il futuro di Resident Evil spiegato dal director di Village.

4

Recensione | Happy Game - L'horror surreale che DOVETE giocare questo Halloween

Da Amanita Design un viaggio da incubo chiamato Happy Game.

Raccomandato | The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes recensione - Il nemico del mio nemico è mio amico?

Il terzo episodio della Dark Pictures Anthology ci porta a scoprire un orrore nascosto nelle viscere della Terra.

Silent Hill in sviluppo presso Kojima Productions e finanziato da Sony! Prende quota il rumor

Kojima al lavoro sul ritorno di Silent Hill?

18

Dead Space è tornato! L'annuncio e il primo trailer

Il sogno di tantissimi fan si è avverato.

20

Commenti (2)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza