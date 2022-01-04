Resident Evil Village è il GOTY degli Steam Awards, Cyberpunk 2077 si aggiudica il premio per la migliore storia
Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077 e tutti i vincitori degli Steam Awards.
Un nuovo anno è iniziato e, come al solito, questo significa che i vincitori degli Steam Awards del 2021 sono stati annunciati.
I candidati e i vincitori degli Steam Awards vengono votati dagli utenti di Steam, quindi sono un interessante sguardo "democratico" su ciò che i giocatori PC hanno preferito nell'ultimo anno.
Questa volta, Resident Evil Village ha conquistato il premio GOTY, mentre giochi come Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) e Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) hanno portato a casa dei premi.
Qui sotto, tutte le categorie con i vincitori in grassetto:
Game of the Year
- Resident Evil Village
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Labor of Love (Best Live Service)
- Terraria
- DOTA 2
- Rust
- No Man's Sky
- Apex Legends
Better With Friends
- It Takes Two
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
- Forza Horizon 5
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmares II
- Bright Memory Infinite
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Deathloop
- Inscyrption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Loop Hero
Best Game You Suck At
- Nioh 2
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Sit Back and Relax
- Farming Simulator 22
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Townscaper
- Dorf Romantik
Fonte: Wccftech.
Commenti (2)