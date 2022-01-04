Resident Evil Village è il GOTY degli Steam Awards, Cyberpunk 2077 si aggiudica il premio per la migliore storia

Un nuovo anno è iniziato e, come al solito, questo significa che i vincitori degli Steam Awards del 2021 sono stati annunciati.

I candidati e i vincitori degli Steam Awards vengono votati dagli utenti di Steam, quindi sono un interessante sguardo "democratico" su ciò che i giocatori PC hanno preferito nell'ultimo anno.

Questa volta, Resident Evil Village ha conquistato il premio GOTY, mentre giochi come Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) e Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) hanno portato a casa dei premi.

Qui sotto, tutte le categorie con i vincitori in grassetto:

Game of the Year

Resident Evil Village

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Cooking Simulator VR

Sniper Elite VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love (Best Live Service)

Terraria

DOTA 2

Rust

No Man's Sky

Apex Legends

Better With Friends

It Takes Two

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Forza Horizon 5

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

Deathloop

Inscyrption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

Nioh 2

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Life is Strange: True Colors

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

Farming Simulator 22

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Townscaper

Dorf Romantik

