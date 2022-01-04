Resident Evil Village è il GOTY degli Steam Awards, Cyberpunk 2077 si aggiudica il premio per la migliore storia

Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077 e tutti i vincitori degli Steam Awards. 

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 4 gennaio 2022

Un nuovo anno è iniziato e, come al solito, questo significa che i vincitori degli Steam Awards del 2021 sono stati annunciati.

I candidati e i vincitori degli Steam Awards vengono votati dagli utenti di Steam, quindi sono un interessante sguardo "democratico" su ciò che i giocatori PC hanno preferito nell'ultimo anno.

Questa volta, Resident Evil Village ha conquistato il premio GOTY, mentre giochi come Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) e Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) hanno portato a casa dei premi.

Qui sotto, tutte le categorie con i vincitori in grassetto:

Game of the Year

  • Resident Evil Village
  • Valheim
  • New World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love (Best Live Service)

  • Terraria
  • DOTA 2
  • Rust
  • No Man's Sky
  • Apex Legends

Better With Friends

  • It Takes Two
  • Valheim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Halo Infinite
  • Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Subnautica: Below Zero
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • Deathloop
  • Inscyrption
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Moncage
  • Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

  • Nioh 2
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Days Gone
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Unpacking
  • Potion Craft
  • Townscaper
  • Dorf Romantik

Fonte: Wccftech.

Vai ai commenti (2)

Giochi trattati in questo articolo

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Starfield, trapelano nuove immagini che apparterrebbero ad una vecchia build del gioco

Una versione di Starfield del 2018.

11

Elden Ring rappresenta il culmine dei giochi FromSoftware per Hidetaka Miyazaki

Elden Ring sarà il "miglior gioco di sempre".

10

Elden Ring: svelato il ruolo di George R.R. Martin da Hidetaka Miyazaki

L'intervista a Edge svela il ruolo di George R.R. Martin in Elden Ring.

4

Shin Megami Tensei 5 diventa il capitolo di maggior successo della serie con quasi un milione di copie vendute

Atlus rivela le vendite di Shin Megami Tensei 5 per Nintendo Switch.

3

Elden Ring e FromSoftware sono stati messi 'sotto pressione' dalla grafica di Demon's Souls per PS5

Lo studio ha lavorato parecchio alla grafica di Elden Ring.

3

Articoli correlati...

Recensione | Gloomhaven - Dal cartone al digitale il passo è... falso

Il celebre gioco da tavolo arriva in formato digitale.

4

'The Elder Scrolls VI dovrà essere un gioco decennale' come Skyrim

Todd Howard punta forte su The Elder Scrolls VI.

Project Awakening è vivo e il nuovo video sfoggia un Cyllista Engine che flirta con il fotorealismo

Cygames ci mostra il motore grafico alla base di Project Awakening.

1

Starfield è completamente giocabile dall'inizio alla fine e la data di uscita è scolpita nella pietra

Bethesda rassicura i fan sull'uscita di Starfield.

3

The Elder Scrolls VI potrebbe non uscire prima del 2026

Sarà un'attesa lunghissima per The Elder Scrolls VI?

Commenti (2)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza