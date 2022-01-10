Scott Pilgrim, Netflix sta progettando un anime

Netflix sta pianificando di sviluppare un nuovo adattamento del classico fumetto di culto e del film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Secondo The Hollywood Reporter che ha svelato la storia, il creatore della serie Bryan Lee O'Malley scriverà e produrrà esecutivamente la serie insieme allo showrunner BenDavid Grabinski.

Anche Edgar Wright, il regista del film del 2010 e i suoi membri della band, saranno coinvolti nell'anime Netflix. Wright, Nina Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff e Adam Seigel di Marc Platt Productions e Michael Bacall saranno i produttori esecutivi, sempre secondo THR.

Anche se la serie deve ancora essere ufficialmente ordinata, se le cose dovessero andare in porto, Science SARU, lo studio di produzione di anime dietro Devilman Crybaby, Night is Short, Walk On Girl e Ping-Pong The Animation dovrebbe animare la serie.

#ScottPilgrim, the hit graphic novel series that was adapted into an Edgar Wright vehicle, is once again headed to the screen, this time as an anime series https://t.co/H11nRMRXGc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2022

Per adesso quindi non resta che attendere l'annuncio ufficiale da parte di Netflix.

Fonte: Eurogamer