Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope spariti nel nulla? Ubisoft risponde

Un'ampia finestra di lancio per Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 29 ottobre 2021

Recentemente, Ubisoft ha condiviso i suoi ultimi risultati finanziari e ha svelato importanti aggiornamenti su alcuni dei giochi in programma.

Ad esempio, abbiamo appreso che Prince of Persia: Le Sabbie del Tempo Remake si farà, ma potrebbe non arrivare prima del 2023.

Ora, giungono novità per altri tre attesi titoli di Ubisoft, vale a dire Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, che sembrano spariti dai radar.

Ebbene, stando a quanto riportato dal noto analista Daniel Ahmad, i 3 titoli sono ancora vivi e hanno una finestra di lancio, anche se molto ampia.

"Ubisoft ha ribadito che Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope usciranno tra aprile 2022 e marzo 2023", afferma l'analista su Twitter.

Insomma, i fan possono ancora aspettarsi i tre giochi di Ubisoft, anche se probabilmente si faranno attendere un po'.

Fonte: Twitter.

