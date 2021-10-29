Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope spariti nel nulla? Ubisoft risponde

Recentemente, Ubisoft ha condiviso i suoi ultimi risultati finanziari e ha svelato importanti aggiornamenti su alcuni dei giochi in programma.

Ad esempio, abbiamo appreso che Prince of Persia: Le Sabbie del Tempo Remake si farà, ma potrebbe non arrivare prima del 2023.

Ora, giungono novità per altri tre attesi titoli di Ubisoft, vale a dire Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, che sembrano spariti dai radar.

Ebbene, stando a quanto riportato dal noto analista Daniel Ahmad, i 3 titoli sono ancora vivi e hanno una finestra di lancio, anche se molto ampia.

"Ubisoft ha ribadito che Skull & Bones, Avatar e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope usciranno tra aprile 2022 e marzo 2023", afferma l'analista su Twitter.

To add to the above. Ubisoft also reiterated that Skull & Bones, Avatar and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will release during the April 2022 to March 2023 period too. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 28, 2021

Insomma, i fan possono ancora aspettarsi i tre giochi di Ubisoft, anche se probabilmente si faranno attendere un po'.

Fonte: Twitter.