Star Atlas: presentate due nuove navi NFT nel MMORPG del metaverso

Lowbie e Rainbow Ark sono le new entry di Star Atlas.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore

Il mondo dei videogiochi si dirige verso un sistema à la Ready Player One, un metaverso in cui immergerci letteralmente nel mondo di gioco e acquistare nuovi elementi o gadget sono valuta reale. Il regno degli NFT. Siamo ancora nella preistoria di questo settore, eppure qualcosa si è già mosso in maniera preponderante, come Star Atlas.

Il nuovo MMORPG mette i giocatori in un universo fantascientifico dell'anno 2620, in cui è possibile acquistare astronavi o entrare attivamente nella geopolitica del settore. Basato su Unreal Engine 5 e Nanite Virtualized Geometry, il titolo fa anche bella mostra di sé, portando i giocatori a esplorare "strani, nuovi mondi", anche se bisogna mettere mano al portafogli.

Per fare un esempio, sono state annunciate due nuove navi, che più diverse non si può: la prima è una specie di Corvette anni '60 volante, in pieno stile cyberpunk (chiamata Lowbie), limitata a 122.000 unità e al prezzo di 60USDC (circa 54 euro), mentre Rainbow Ark è una super corazzata che ricorda vagamente il mezzo dei Jawa in Star Wars. Prezzo? 12,705.00 USDC, al cambio attuale, 291,30 euro. Ce ne sono solo 820, per cui, affrettatevi!

