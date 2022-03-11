Star Atlas: presentate due nuove navi NFT nel MMORPG del metaverso

Il mondo dei videogiochi si dirige verso un sistema à la Ready Player One, un metaverso in cui immergerci letteralmente nel mondo di gioco e acquistare nuovi elementi o gadget sono valuta reale. Il regno degli NFT. Siamo ancora nella preistoria di questo settore, eppure qualcosa si è già mosso in maniera preponderante, come Star Atlas.

Il nuovo MMORPG mette i giocatori in un universo fantascientifico dell'anno 2620, in cui è possibile acquistare astronavi o entrare attivamente nella geopolitica del settore. Basato su Unreal Engine 5 e Nanite Virtualized Geometry, il titolo fa anche bella mostra di sé, portando i giocatori a esplorare "strani, nuovi mondi", anche se bisogna mettere mano al portafogli.

Take advantage of all of the creature comforts in the brand-new Fimbul Lowbie! ??



Now available on the Galactic Marketplace! Check it out and ride in style. ?? https://t.co/zjNzKa1VPO #ShipDrop? pic.twitter.com/YwjpbxOov4 — Star Atlas (@staratlas) March 10, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Per fare un esempio, sono state annunciate due nuove navi, che più diverse non si può: la prima è una specie di Corvette anni '60 volante, in pieno stile cyberpunk (chiamata Lowbie), limitata a 122.000 unità e al prezzo di 60USDC (circa 54 euro), mentre Rainbow Ark è una super corazzata che ricorda vagamente il mezzo dei Jawa in Star Wars. Prezzo? 12,705.00 USDC, al cambio attuale, 291,30 euro. Ce ne sono solo 820, per cui, affrettatevi!

Don't let the tough exterior fool you - this ship floats like a feather thanks to Photoli light levitation ?



Transport all of your valuable cargo in the Rainbow Arc, available NOW on the Galactic Marketplace! See it in all its glory: ? https://t.co/3Cs5zQ4GWI ?? #ShipDrop pic.twitter.com/B3lG2KWACt — Star Atlas (@staratlas) March 10, 2022