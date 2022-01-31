Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream 'un open world tra The Last of Us e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order'

Quantic Dreams ha rivelato Star Wars Eclipse ai The Game Awards lo scorso dicembre e, sebbene i dettagli ufficiali sul gioco siano rimasti piuttosto scarsi, diversi rumor avrebbero svelato alcuni aspetti del gioco.

Di recente, l'utente Twitter AccountNGT ha condiviso alcuni dettagli in più sul progetto.

Come trapelato in precedenza, sembra che, a differenza dei precedenti titoli di Quantic Dream, Star Wars Eclipse sarà un gioco di azione e avventura con un mondo completamente aperto e con combattimenti simili al gioco di Respawn Entertainment ed EA del 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Apparentemente il gioco avrà anche alcuni elementi multiplayer competitivi (menzionati in rumor passati) e avrà più personaggi giocabili rispetto a qualsiasi precedente gioco di Quantic Dream.

Il leaker afferma inoltre che il gioco avrà "un mix di storia e gameplay" che a quanto pare prenderà spunto da The Last of Us Part 2. La storia stessa non sarà lineare e sarà interattiva, il che, ovviamente, è qualcosa su cui Quantic Dream ha molta esperienza.

Report precedenti hanno affermato che Star Wars Eclipse è in sviluppo da circa 18 mesi e che mancano almeno 3-4 anni al lancio, il che significa che probabilmente ci vorrà un po' prima di vedere il titolo.

