Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream 'un open world tra The Last of Us e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order'

Emergono nuove indiscrezioni su Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream

News di Matteo Zibbo, Redattore

Quantic Dreams ha rivelato Star Wars Eclipse ai The Game Awards lo scorso dicembre e, sebbene i dettagli ufficiali sul gioco siano rimasti piuttosto scarsi, diversi rumor avrebbero svelato alcuni aspetti del gioco.

Di recente, l'utente Twitter AccountNGT ha condiviso alcuni dettagli in più sul progetto.

Come trapelato in precedenza, sembra che, a differenza dei precedenti titoli di Quantic Dream, Star Wars Eclipse sarà un gioco di azione e avventura con un mondo completamente aperto e con combattimenti simili al gioco di Respawn Entertainment ed EA del 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Apparentemente il gioco avrà anche alcuni elementi multiplayer competitivi (menzionati in rumor passati) e avrà più personaggi giocabili rispetto a qualsiasi precedente gioco di Quantic Dream.

Il leaker afferma inoltre che il gioco avrà "un mix di storia e gameplay" che a quanto pare prenderà spunto da The Last of Us Part 2. La storia stessa non sarà lineare e sarà interattiva, il che, ovviamente, è qualcosa su cui Quantic Dream ha molta esperienza.

Report precedenti hanno affermato che Star Wars Eclipse è in sviluppo da circa 18 mesi e che mancano almeno 3-4 anni al lancio, il che significa che probabilmente ci vorrà un po' prima di vedere il titolo.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Star Wars Eclipse

Riguardo l'autore

Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Redattore

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Horizon Zero Dawn in 8K con Ray Tracing è una meraviglia next gen dell'altro mondo

Horizon Zero Dawn è già next gen, con qualche mod.

21

It Takes Two è piaciuto moltissimo al director di Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki

Il papà dei Souls loda il lavoro di Josef Fares e soci.

11

Dark Souls: tutta la serie rischia di veder sparire l'intero comparto multiplayer

Spariti i tag riferiti all'online su Steam nella serie Dark Souls.

10

Sonic Frontiers vuole portare Sonic 'al livello successivo'

L'obiettivo di Sega con Sonic Frontiers.

2

Sea of Thieves svela le grandi novità in arrivo nel 2022 tra Avventure, Misteri e Forti

Ecco cosa devono aspettarsi i fan di Sea of Thieves.

1

Articoli correlati...

Star Wars 1313 non è mai diventato realtà ma spunta un video gameplay con protagonista Boba Fett!

Star Wars 1313 torna a far palare di sé.

Uncharted 5 open world? Naughty Dog pensa a una possibile evoluzione della serie

I fan di Uncharted fremono.

18

Recensione | Uncharted Raccolta L'Eredità dei Ladri - Nathan Drake su PS5

La serie di Naughty Dog arriva su PS5 (e poi su PC).

37

Horizon Forbidden West celebrato in una prima video anteprima! Centro perfetto per PlayStation?

Un tuffo dentro Horizon Forbidden West.

23

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart Of Chernobyl è stato ufficialmente rinviato, ecco la nuova data di uscita

I rumor su S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 erano veri.

6

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza