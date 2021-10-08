Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome

Il trailer di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sta per arrivare.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

DC Comics ha pubblicato una nuova brevissima clip per il DC FanDome in cui sveleranno una nuova anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Sfortunatamente, l'anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dura veramente pochissimi secondi, ma c'è già chi ha fatto qualche screenshot.

Anche se i nuovi screenshot non presentano molte novità, è possibile vedere praticamente l'intera squadra di quattro persone di anti-eori. Il team è composto da Harley Quinn, Capitan Boomerang, King Shark e Bloodsport. Sebbene al momento ci si debba accontentare solo di queste poche immagini, durante DC FanDome Rocksteady Studios dovrebbe presentare molto di più.

Non solo, ma anche l'account Twitter di Rocksteady ha pubblicato ulteriori immagini che presentano i protagonisti. Tutto il materiale svelato finora lo potete visionare proprio qui di seguito.

L'appuntamento quindi è per il 16 ottobre: rimanete sintonizzati con noi per tutte le novità che verranno condivise durante l'evento.

Fonte: IGN

Riguardo l'autore

Claudia Marchetto

Redattore

