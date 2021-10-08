Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome

DC Comics ha pubblicato una nuova brevissima clip per il DC FanDome in cui sveleranno una nuova anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Sfortunatamente, l'anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dura veramente pochissimi secondi, ma c'è già chi ha fatto qualche screenshot.

Anche se i nuovi screenshot non presentano molte novità, è possibile vedere praticamente l'intera squadra di quattro persone di anti-eori. Il team è composto da Harley Quinn, Capitan Boomerang, King Shark e Bloodsport. Sebbene al momento ci si debba accontentare solo di queste poche immagini, durante DC FanDome Rocksteady Studios dovrebbe presentare molto di più.

Non solo, ma anche l'account Twitter di Rocksteady ha pubblicato ulteriori immagini che presentano i protagonisti. Tutto il materiale svelato finora lo potete visionare proprio qui di seguito.

The latest DC FanDome trailer gives us a glimpse of #SuicideSquadGame and #GothamKnights in action! Both trailers will be shown at the #DCFanDome on October 16. pic.twitter.com/XzznbUzrSR — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) October 7, 2021

So me and some other lucky members of the team @rocksteadygames have been given solo art for the squad to share. I'll start. Here's the Man Who Never Misses. Check out that disappointed dad energy. #SuicideSquadgame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QsfaDSo4Hz — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) October 8, 2021

IT'S HARLEY QUINN, BABY! I'm so excited to share this fierce image of Harley and can't wait for you all to meet our badass and headstrong QUEEN in SSKTJL! #SuicideSquadGame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/dt5Sdx4avU — ? LIVE NOW ON TWITCH | Holly Gordon ? (@vehollehraptor) October 8, 2021

Raise a tinnie for the one, the only, Captain Boomerang! Absolutely HONOURED to show you all my favourite speedy boy ??????? #SuicideSquadgame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/W8pHBFAQ9N — Elly ?? (@Ellydoestelly) October 8, 2021

L'appuntamento quindi è per il 16 ottobre: rimanete sintonizzati con noi per tutte le novità che verranno condivise durante l'evento.

Fonte: IGN